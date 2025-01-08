Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could finalise a permanent move away from Anfield for this player.

Liverpool could be ready to sign off on a permanent departure of a young starlet during the January transfer window. As the Reds continue their hot pursuit of the Premier League title, rumours are escalating over who will remain at the club for the final push, now we’re at the halfway point in the season.

Their latest result against Manchester United opened the floor to lot of discussions among fans and professionals alike. The main talking point remains focused on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will trade in his boyhood club to join Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants have already made their first official approach to try and prise the right-back from Anfield, but Liverpool were quick to reject the offer. It has since been reported that Madrid are willing to table a bid of £20 million in attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold this month. However, the likelihood of Arne Slot allowing any first team players to leave at such a critical time is extremely low.

Liverpool are full steam ahead to their first title as under Slot and for Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, it’s a waiting game to see if they will sign new deals or leave for free in the summer. The Reds are considering selling another player though, as Premier League rivals are ‘set to test Liverpool’s resolve’ throughout January.

Liverpool will ‘reluctantly’ accept offer for Ben Doak

Ben Doak has been attracting attention and rumours linking him to a permanent move away from Merseyside are starting to look increasingly more plausible. According to The Guardian, Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are expected to submit ‘improved bids’ of £20 million to try and sign the Scotland international before the January window closes.

Both clubs have already had £15 million offers rejected, as Liverpool are believed to be holding out for closer to the £30 million. Palace are hoping an improved approach will tempt the Premier League leaders into cashing in on Doak at the halfway point. Fulham and Brentford have also been credited with interest in the 19-year-old.

Doak is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and has contributed two goals and six assists so far this season. He has ten senior appearances for Liverpool under his belt so far and is just one of two natural right-wingers on the books at Anfield. Salah has been the untouchable option on the right of the attack for years now but with his contract situation now up in the air, only time will tell if he will remain on Merseyside beyond this summer.

The latest on Doak comes shortly after Football Insider reported that after mulling over the interest, Liverpool will ‘reluctantly accept’ an offer for the young Scotland star’s signature. The report claims an offer in the region of £25-30 million will be listened to, meaning interested parties will have to step up their bids if they want to finalise a move this month.

Oliver Glasner has identified Doak as a ‘top target’ for Crystal Palace and a potential future star of the club. However, they may have to find double their initial offer if they’re looking to get a deal over the line.