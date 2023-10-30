Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool fans endured one of their club’s most hectic and nerve-wracking transfer windows during the summer. As well as dealing with a hefty midfield exodus and struggles to beat rivals to their replacements, the rumours surrounding Mohamed Salah’s exit were getting too close for comfort.

The Saudi Pro League seemingly made it their mission to bring as many Premier League players over to their teams as possible. Both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were plucked from Liverpool alone, and interest in the likes of Thiago and Luis Díaz also became hot topics. None stole the headlines as much as Salah’s link though, as Al-Ittihad threw everything they could at Jurgen Klopp in their attempt to bring the Egyptian to Saudi Arabia.

The club and league have made it clear that they want Salah to be the brightest jewel in their crown, and their nine figure offers speak for themselves. Liverpool rejected a whopping £150 million from Al-Ittihad, which was quickly followed up by a record-shattering bid, passing way beyond the £200 million mark.

However, no money in the world was going to sway the Reds, and their stance moving forward has now also been made clear. According to Football Insider, Liverpool owners are nailing down a ‘not for sale’ at Anfield as the interest in Salah continues into the new year. The Merseyside outfit are prepared to reject any offers that come in for their star winger in January, as Saudi clubs are heavily expected to return with fistfuls of cash again amid their ‘huge interest’.