Liverpool are set for a huge summer as they look ahead to their next chapter without Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are working on bringing in a suitable replacement for the German, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Following the return of Michael Edwards and the appointment of Richard Hughes as the new sporting director, Liverpool are expected to have an exciting transfer window. While their main interest has seemingly been in bolstering the backline following this season's injury concerns, the Reds have been linked with some new attacking targets as well.

There is still no confirmation on whether Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool this year not. But with Saudi Arabia returning their heavy interest, Liverpool must be prepared to potentially replace the Egyptian winger.

According to Sky Sports reporter Patrick Berger, Liverpool are among the European clubs who have made PSV's Johan Bakayoko a 'top target' this summer. The Reds do have competition from Manchester City and Chelsea but with his goal and assist tallies, it's not hard to see why.

The 20-year-old has contributed eight goals and 13 assists across all competitions this season and his talent on the wing has earned him the highest level of praise already.

Bakayoko, who has made nine appearances for Belgium at international level, was recently applauded by compatriot Romelu Lukaku, the all-time top goalscorer for the Red Devils with 83. The striker, who is currently on loan with AS Roma from Chelsea, believes Bakayoko has the potential to overtake him in Belgium's history books.

"He's understanding the importance of numbers in the game. His assist and goal tallies are increasing, bringing him into the spotlight," Lukaku said. "I've told him how incredible I find his play, and if he continues merging his creative flair with his scoring record, he's on track to become a top-tier player. His potential knows no bounds. I sincerely think he has what it takes to surpass me in the long run."