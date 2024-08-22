Liverpool make transfer plan clear after £10m sale as up to 10 youngsters could leave

James McConnell and Bobby Clark of Liverpool with the Carabao Cup in the dressing room after the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The strong youth contingent may be about to exit the club, according to reports.

Liverpool could be set to part ways with up to 10 youngsters in the final nine days of the transfer window, according to reports.

The clearest sign of a mass youth exodus comes from the omission of a number of key youngsters from their most recent U21 game against PSV. As a result, they were heavily beaten 4-0 by the Dutch side and questions are being asked over the future of the players who were absent.

With Bobby Clark already confirming his departure on social media, the club will receive £10m for the academy graduate. Confirmed by Liverpool, he will now join up with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders in Austria. Sepp van den Berg is also close to a departure while we’ve also seen Fabio Carvalho exit to Brentford.

But there could be more in the offing. Harvey Blair is close to agreeing a move to Portsmouth with a £300k deal in the works. While there are said to exits - either permanent or temporary - for the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton, Callum Scanlon, Owen Beck, Stefan Bajcetic and James McConnell. All of their combined values on Transfermarkt add up to around £19m.

Loan moves are likely for a number of players including Bajcetic who is being linked with a move to Celta Vigo - as long as he can play in midfield to progress his development but a number of clubs are vying for a move. Whereas Morton, the most experienced of the names mentioned, is also being linked with a permanent exit according to multiple sources. Whereas Doak, who broke into the first-team squad under Jurgen Klopp, could exit the club either on loan or in a permanent deal according to the Athletic.

All of these exits could add up to substantial profits to go alongside the fees earned by Carvalho, Clark and Van den Berg’s potential sales. Not forgetting the sell-on-clause windfall from the Dominic Solanke deal, totalling around £7m-9m. And multiple other departures could see the total rise from the £37.5m (plus the Van den Berg offers) that are confirmed thus far.

The likes of McConnell, keeper Pitaluga and Scanlon could also exit on if the right offer comes in and it seems Liverpool are happy to part ways with the majority of their most recent rising stars as long as the valuations are met. Bajcetic looks to be the only with a view to a long-term commitment and plan. However, if he does leave alongside Morton, it leaves Liverpool with just Wataru Endo as back-up for the deep-lying role across what is set to be a long campaign.

With Jurgen Klopp championing these academy talents last year, it is strange to see so many set for an exit. The Richard Hughes era could be criticised for their ‘cleaning house’ plan which is slowly taking effect and it could be a busy last nine days or so in the market if these players are all set for exits.