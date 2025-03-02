Liverpool could beat rivals Man United to this top transfer target following a recent update.

As two of England’s most popular football club destinations, Liverpool and Manchester United often find themselves linked with the same transfer targets. Even during tough seasons, both teams boast a very strong lure on the transfer market and the two have battled it out on multiple occasions in attempt to sign a player.

Most recently, United won the race for defender Leny Yoro, who had been linked with Liverpool prior to his Old Trafford move. The Red Devils secured the deal last July, forking out £52 million to sign the 19-year-old from Lille.

Shortly after Yoro’s move, David Lynch suggested Liverpool did not ‘desperately’ need the young defender, or else they would have fought harder to compete with their rivals.

This isn’t the first time the two have registered their interest in the same player, and it certainly won’t be the last either. In fact, the rivals are both looking to strengthen their defence this summer and are keeping close tabs on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Liverpool make Antonee Robinson ‘first choice’ target

Liverpool have been linked with Robinson for a while now, as they plan for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. According to TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey, the Fulham left-back is the ‘first choice left-back target’ at Anfield and Reds scouts have been left seriously impressed with him.

The report also claims that Liverpool are seeking an ‘immediate upgrade’ for the left-back position. With Kostas Tsimikas branded ‘likely’ to leave Anfield this summer, and Robertson approaching the final 12 months of his contract, Arne Slot and co are planning for the future.

Man United have also been credited with interest in Robinson thanks to his impressive performances for Fulham. The USMNT star has ten assists for the Cottagers in the Premier League this season. Manchester City have also shared their interest in Robinson.

However, despite links with multiple Premier League powerhouses, the 27-year-old has been firmly on Liverpool’s radar since last year and he is reportedly ‘keen to move back to Liverpool’, having come through the ranks at Everton before joining Wigan in 2019.

Liverpool planning for new era under Arne Slot

Liverpool have a lot to address once the 2024/25 season ends. The Reds have a huge chance of entering the summer market as Premier League champions, which will seriously boost their presence in the window.

After two consecutive quiet transfer windows, a lot of eyes are hovering over Anfield. Many expect a huge summer to unfold, especially as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all yet to sign new deals.

Fans and pundits alike have backed the latter two to stay at Anfield, as both continue to prove they still have it in them despite approaching the latter stages of their career. However, Robertson has shown some flashes of concern this season and many have predicted his time at Liverpool to come to a close soon.

The Reds have been eyeing multiple new left-backs, with Robinson seemingly ahead of the pack in terms of preference. It’s clear Slot and co are planning for the future, which will eventually involve the phasing out of stars who have been crucial figures over the last several years.

