Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the feeling in the dressing room following their progression to the EFL Cup final.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Fulham at Craven Cottage last night but qualified for the final thanks to an aggregate score of 3-2 following their first-leg win at Anfield. A final now awaits against Chelsea who secured a thumping win over Middlesbrough in the other semi-final, with the two sides set to rekindle their domestic cup rivalry after Klopp's side won both the FA Cup and EFL Cup's at Wembley in 2022.

In a post-match interview with the BBC, Klopp revealed the extent of the celebrations and the good feeling which is currently flowing through the squad after their cup tie victory. "I'm really looking forward to it, but you should have seen the dressing room." He began.

"They were over the moon, it's just wonderful. All these young kids playing a big part in that, and we got there and this experience...no one thinks in that moment that it is the World Cup final but it wouldn't be different, Wembley is Wembley the stadium will be full of Blue and Red and Chelsea again, by the way, it's an interesting story. It's a good one, you're doing all these things coming here tonight and then going through is pretty special, you can never take these things for granted, that's for sure."

It means a date for their first final of the season is set and with the club already favourites for the Europa League, awaiting a fourth round tie in the FA Cup against Norwich and currently sat atop of the Premier League, the season is sat almost perfectly for Klopp and his side. There's also the huge bonus that a whole host of injured and unavailable stars are likely to be available for the final on February 25.