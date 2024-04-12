Liverpool are among four teams reportedly ‘considering’ a summer move for Jamal Musiala amid ongoing uncertainty over his future at Bayern Munich.

Musiala continues to emerge as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects in what is his fourth full season at Bayern, despite being just 21-years-old. The attacking midfielder’s influence has grown each year and a tally of 10 goals and five assists places him among the most productive young talents on the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But while this season has seen Musiala’s upward trajectory continue, Bayern have endured an underwhelming campaign with Bayer Leverkusen 16 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, while the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid preferred in the Champions League. And The Independent reports that unless the German side can prove their ambition, Musiala could look to find success elsewhere.

The young playmaker is contracted at the Allianz Arena until 2026 but there has been little suggestion that he would be willing to sign a new deal, and Bayern know his value will begin to diminish from the point at which he has two years remaining. It leaves potential suitors keeping a close eye on the situation in case such a move becomes possible, with previous reports suggesting a move this summer could cost around £80million.

Liverpool are interested but it is Manchester City who are thought to be front-runners, with their interest more advanced at this stage. Pep Guardiola is said to want at least two playmakers who can drift across the attacking unit, with Kevin De Bruyne entering his mid-thirties and the future of Bernardo Silva uncertain.

The Reds would hold an advantage over the final two interested parties, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with the belief being that Musiala would prefer to join the Premier League. Born in London and an England youth international right up until under-21-level, the creative midfielder would feel more at home in the English top-flight, where there is the most money and quality across the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad