Liverpool warned as Crystal Palace boss claims star man is 'close' to starting

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed that star man Michael Olise is close to starting at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds endured a dismal performance and first leg result against Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night, losing 3-0 to the Italian side in a shocking display. However, their attention must return to the Premier League title race as they remain joint-top with just seven games to go.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jurgen Klopp will have to lift his team for this all-important game and they should enter as strong favourites, despite the loss, given Palace have won just one of their last eight. He will be boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota who all returned to the matchday squad against Atalanta after missing months of action.

In terms of their opponents this weekend, the big news surrounds key man Olise who could start after playing 17 minutes off the bench against Manchester City last weekend. That was his first appearance since February 3 and he will be vital for their chances of success after scoring six times and providing three assists in just 12 games this season.

Palace do have injuries to key heading into the game including Marc Guehi, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Mathues Franca, Chris Richards and Jesuran Rak-Sakyi all out of action as Glasner claimed there are no ‘new’ injuries. But he did confirm Jaïro Riedewald could return tot he squad.