Liverpool are pushing to sign a star that managed 32 goal contributions last season

Highly-rated French playmaker Rayan Cherki looks destined to leave Lyon this summer and Liverpool are believed to be one of the leading contenders for his signature.

The Reds have exploded into life this summer with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and are believed to be progressing well with negotiations to sign Florain Wirtz for a club-record fee of around £109m while also working hard to secure the signature of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

There’s also talk of further incomings in the attacking department, with Cherki catching the eye of Arne Slot and his recruitment team after a series of stellar performances in Ligue 1 and the Europa League.

Liverpool plot move for Rayan Cherki

This summer is expected to mark a new-look Liverpool and the first real test of Arne Slot’s acumen in the transfer window. Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs who have been linked most with versatile attacker Rayan Cherki, who is seen as the ideal flair player to add creativity and excitement to both teams.

The 21-year-old has ambitions of playing at the World Cup next year for France, having made 23 appearances for the nation at Under-21 level as well as a further eight appearances at last summer’s Olympic Games in Paris. Cherki has been on the books at Lyon since 2010 and broke into the first team when he was just 16-years-old back in 2020 when the Ligue 1 side reached the Champions League semi-final.

However, last season really put him on the map as a top player after he registered 12 goals and 20 assists from 44 matches across all competitions, including a goal and an assist against Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final. Cherki is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to be available for a figure of around £35m, as per Mail Sport.

Rayan Cherki drops transfer hint amid new challenge claim

Rayan Cherki has earned a place in the senior France squad for the first time in his professional career and has high hopes of making an impression in the upcoming match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-final. The player was quizzed by reporters about his future and gave in a lengthy interview to L’Equipe, where he was asked about the difference in styles between Manchester City and Liverpool and whether he’d be able to fit in.

He responded: “I’m ready for any system. I work every day, physically and mentally, to be ready. Above all, I’m trying to choose the best option for me, to develop as a person and a footballer.”

Asked if he’s entirely sure about leaving Lyon this summer, he added: “You’re never sure of anything. But I’ll say it: I did what I wanted to do at OL, be a true Lyonnais and give everything for my club. I didn’t leave the ship in difficulty. I stayed, I gritted my teeth. I cried, I laughed, I was scared. But a man has to be like that, it’s part of his DNA. Even when it’s hard, even when you cry, even when you’re scared, you have to go to war for your club.”

It’s not yet clear what the future holds for Cherki but it looks increasingly likely he’ll leave the Groupama Stadium this summer.