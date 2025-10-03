Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing highly-rated Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix this January. | Getty Images/ Canva

Liverpool are weighing up a number of centre back options as they look to boost their title chances

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are believed to be interested in signing highly-rated Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix this January.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Tottenham are now considered the leading contenders to sign Crystal Palace defender Guehi in the summer transfer window ahead of the champions, with his departure considered 'when not if'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether there’s substance to this report remains to be seen but it’s definitely something that seems surprising given how close Liverpool were to signing Guehi on deadline day after initially having a £35m deal accepted for the 25-year-old, who is out of contract next summer.

Guehi was believed to be part way through his medical when Palace in a sudden and dramatic U-turn instructed their captain to return to the capital at the eleventh hour as they no longer wished to sell him. But how does Lacroix compare to Guehi in terms of his playing style and is he the calibre of player that could solve a major problem for the football club?

How does Maxence Lacroix compare to Marc Guehi?

It’s obvious to see why Liverpool were and still are interested in Marc Guehi due to his status as a leading defender for the England national team and his position as captain of Crystal Palace. Guehi helped the Three Lions reach the final of Euro 2024 and is very much seen as the first choice for Thomas Tuchel.

He’s also been consistently solid at top-flight level for nearly a decade and at 25-years-of-age has his best years ahead of him. However, it’s worth noting that Maxence Lacroix shares many of the attributes that make Guehi a fan favourite. He’s just had a shorter time frame to prove his worth in English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Lacroix played 35 league matches last season (one more than Guehi) and completed 68 tackles and 207 clearances. Guehi by comparison made 61 tackles and cleared the ball 163 times. Lacroix also showed greater discipline with five bookings to Guehi’s nine, with the latter also receiving one red card.

Lacroix completed 54 interceptions compared to Guehi’s 28 and made the same number of errors (2) leading directly to an opposition shot last term. The Frenchman also won 54.5% of his aerial duels which is marginally higher than Guehi while also winning a higher percentage of the tackles he attempted.

Why Liverpool may take a punt on Lacroix

Overall, there’s little to separate the two when it comes to defensive qualities, but where Guehi is slightly more ahead is the technical aspect of his game. The England international for example completed a much greater percentage of his take-ons, had a higher pass accuracy and showed more confidence progressing the ball, while also scoring three times compared to Lacroix’s one.

Guehi is seen as a safer bet due to his track record in English football and is likely to be a cheaper deal to negotiate due to his contract situation. However, Lacroix has all the qualities to be a hit at a top club if Guehi decides against a move to Anfield and is undoubtedly a strong alternative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palace, however, have proven that they drive a hard bargain and are likely to be reluctant to losing both of their main centre backs in 12 months time. Particularly if they can maintain their status as a European club.