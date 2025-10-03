Maxence Lacroix has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool were handed a late summer blow when they missed out on a deal to sign Marc Guehi

Premier League leaders Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a centre-back this January as they aim to boost their chances of winning the title again.

The Reds made no secret of their intent to sign a central defender throughout the summer after agreeing a £35m deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace only to have their plans thwarted in the final hours by Eagles chairman Steve Parish. Guehi has less than a year remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park and it’s believed he has no desire to extend his contract with the capital club once the season is finished.

In theory, this means that Liverpool could attempt to sign him in the winter window or even wait until the summer to land him for free. However, it’s not necessarily that straightforward for the champions amid reports from Caught Offside that Tottenham are now the leading contenders to sign Guehi. They had a £70m offer turned down in January and could return with a fresh approach this winter.

Liverpool World also relayed reports earlier this month that Bayern Munich were pushing for the 25-year-old’s signature. Clubs outside of England can begin discussing personal terms with Guehi from the start of 2026 if he doesn’t extend his Palace contract. As such, it’s thought that the Reds have been forced to cast a wider net as they also face the prospect of losing Ibrahima Konate in the summer when his Anfield deal expires.

Maxence Lacroix attracts interest from Liverpool

Lacroix, who plays alongside Guehi in defence for Crystal Palace, is believed to be the subject of growing interest from Liverpool, according to Football Insider. The uncapped French defender joined the Eagles from Wolfsburg for a figure believed to be in the region of £18m in 2024 and has been a revelation in south London, helping Crystal Palace to their highest league points tally and a first major trophy in his debut campaign.

Lacroix is a part of a Palace team that have now gone 19 matches without tasting defeat, breaking a 120-year-record since the club was founded in 1905. He was impressive in Palace’s win over Liverpool and has perhaps gone slightly under the radar when playing alongside Guehi.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, meaning it could be a tricky deal to negotiate but certainly one to keep an eye on, given Liverpool’s recent track record of spending big to ensure they get the names they want over the line.

Who else have Liverpool been linked with?

As it stands, Liverpool are weighing up their next move and it appears the champions are considering a number of different names.The champions still want to keep Ibrahima Konate at present and are hopeful they can reach an agreement with the player in the near future. This would take some of the pressure off the centre-back hunt, although it’s worth noting after Giovanni Leoni’s potentially season-ending ACL injury that Joe Gomez, who himself as a bad injury record is the only cover at present.

In August, we also reported that Nathan Collins of Brentford was one name being considered while it’s also believed that Dean Hujsen (now of Real Madrid) had been earmarked over the summer when he was still a Bournemouth player.