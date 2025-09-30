Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool missed out on signing more than just Marc Guehi over the summer.

Liverpool oversaw a record-breaking summer as they set a new record for the most money spent by a Premier League club in a single transfer window.

Their whopping £446 million total eclipsed Chelsea’s previous record and two new club records of their own. Florian Wirtz set the narrative with his £116 million arrival, followed by the British record Deadline Day signing of Alexander Isak.

The striker took Liverpool’s spending through the £400 million mark for the window but that figure could’ve been more had the Reds signed other leading players on their radar.

Liverpool miss out on Dean Huijsen

While Marc Guehi is the obvious missed opportunity to focus on, Liverpool were also interested in other targets who slipped the net. Dean Huijsen was one of them.

Both he and Milos Kerkez were leading targets for the Reds early on in the summer transfer window. From the start, the latter looked to be a nailed on deal and sure enough, the Hungarian arrived at Anfield from Bournemouth.

However, his former teammate was a much tougher nut to crack. Huijsen had attracted a lot of interest thanks to his performances last season and by the time the summer window opened, multiple clubs were hoping to sign him.

In the end, Real Madrid saw off the competition and signed Huijsen for £50 million. The 20-year-old is a regular starter already and his father has revealed that all along, it was Los Blancos who he was holding out for when it came to transfer negotiations.

Dean Huijsen rejected Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea

Huijsen’s father and agent Donny has discussed his son’s move to Madrid and role Premier League football played in his career. Speaking to Tuttosport, he described England’s top flight as ‘the richest and most competitive in the world’, but when offers came from Liverpool and other Premier League clubs, his son ‘politely declined’ them all.

“We saw the opportunity of a starting spot in the Premier League, with the exciting and compelling chance of playing against top-tier strikers, starting with [Erling] Haaland, [Mohamed] Salah, and Isak. A significant development path was in the offing for Dean,” Donny Huijsen said.

“Many of the big names in European football wanted him (Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle United, etc), but he politely declined every offer, waiting for ‘that’ team to arrive, the ‘team’ of his dreams, the biggest and most fascinating: Real Madrid.”

A report from Cadena SER back in May claimed Liverpool were among several clubs to submit a ‘firm offer’ for Huijsen. Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs were the others.

The £50 million fee paid by Real Madrid was the release clause Bournemouth had in place for the centre-back. Had Liverpool signed him, the amount spent would have put him around the mid-range mark - more expensive than former teammate Kerkez at £40 million but significantly less than Hugo Ekitike, Wirtz and Isak.