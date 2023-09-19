Liverpool entered into multiple transfer races this summer with Chelsea and came up short.

Liverpool’s summer transfer business has been highly praised after a strong start to the season but what would have happened if they signed their key targets?

The Reds went in for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, as the club targeted a talented defensive midfielder to serve as a replacement for the outgoing duo of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Unfortunately, Chelsea’s riches beat them on both occasions, despite the fact that Liverpool had agreed fees of £111m for Caicedo and a £60m deal for Lavia.

For both players, Chelsea was their first choice option and Liverpool were then left with a very short amount of time to move for alternate targets.

In the end, the surprise signing of little-known Wataru Endo was brought in to add experience and energy for just £16m before they then completed a deadline day move for the talented youngster Ryan Gravenberch.

Whilst the Caicedo deal was unlikely, Liverpool were linked with Lavia for the whole summer before he joined Chelsea - and the latest news surrounding his fitness may make Liverpool fans feel all the more smug about their club’s business.

According to reporter Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are set to be without Lavia for at least another month after the £58m signing twisted his ankle in training.

On top of that, Chelsea sit 14th with just one victory whilst Klopp’s side sit joint-second behind Manchester City and their signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both been brilliant so far in midfield.

Lavia would have been an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad given his age, ability to play as a lone defensive midfielder and the fact he is incredibly composed on the ball already - he could have been a perfect foil to rotate with Endo or others and developed into their next great midfielder in that position.

However, you can’t forget 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic. The youngster is back in Liverpool’s squad after a tough time with injury and he showed last season he is also a fantastic young defensive midfielder, much like Lavia.

The only difference between the two is that Lavia enjoyed a full season in Southampton’s side, whilst Bajcetic had one small run of games last season. If he can continue his development then Liverpool may already have their long-term defensive midfield solution.

Whilst Liverpool don’t currently possess anyone who could emulate what Fabinho did in that position, using a combination of players in midfield such as Mac Allister, Endo and Ryan Gravenberch should give them enough protection.

Next up is LASK in the Europa League on Thursday, which should give fans a look at some of their new signings such as Endo and Gravenberch, as both have barely featured thus far.