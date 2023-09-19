Liverpool’s alternate front three have shockingly strong record as key duo left out
The Liverpool trio have produced some strong performances together in the past.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Liverpool boast one of the best attacking squad depths in the Premier League and can field a variety of different front threes at the top end of the pitch.
Not many clubs can call upon the quality that Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah have and Jurgen Klopp is certainly spoiled for choice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Once upon a time Klopp could rely on the famed trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to guarantee goals and chances, but now he has a wholly different attacking unit to work with - but the figures and performances have already told us what the best combinations are.
Most fans would say that a trio of Diaz on the left, Salah on the right and Nunez down the centre is the preferred and most threatening option, but this has only featured once so far this season during the 3-0 win over Aston Villa.
Nunez provided an assist for Salah to tap-in, but was also involved with the Egyptian for Villa’s own goal, as his shot eventually was turned in by Matty Cash as the front three caused plenty of problems.
At the weekend we saw an alternate front three of Gakpo, Jota and Salah - and this has been an equally devastating attacking unit and they proved it once again against Wolves.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All three players combined for Liverpool’s equaliser at the weekend, as Jota played in Salah, who’s low cross was turned in by Gakpo - that made it 17 goal contributions from the trio in just seven starts together.
In this scenario, both Jota and Gakpo are used to drifting off the left wing, as they both have extensive experience in playing off that flank in the past for their previous clubs. However, both have developed into central attackers under Klopp as well.
Salah has seen his role change slightly under Klopp - he’s also made his own improvements to become a more all-round attacker as he has become a key source of creating chances.
That is what makes them a fluid front three which, when combined with their chemistry, is a real weapon for Liverpool and one that we should see more often given their record.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In fact, across those seven starts together, they’ve won four, drawn two and lost out just the once to Manchester City in what is a strong record.
It’s a front three that is clearly effective and offers a strong goal threat; we may even see Klopp look to use this more often, especially at the current moment given how well they’ve began the new season - it could key to ensuring it continues.