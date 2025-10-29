Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on January 25, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round and Arne Slot has several decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up.

The debate among supporters epitomises the struggles that Liverpool are currently enduring.

For a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie, there would be little fuss about team selection in the build-up. There might be some discussions over certain positions but, generally, an acceptance is that sweeping changes to the starting line-up will be made.

Despite winning the competition a record 10 times, it is at the bottom of Liverpool’s priorities. While recent Wembley triumphs in 2022 and 2024 respectively were cherished and last season’s defeat by Newcastle United still hurts, there are few Kopites who head into each campaign desperate to win the Carabao Cup.

But given the Reds’ insipid start to their Premier League title defence, there is a different feeling before the clash against Crystal Palace in the cup.

As things stand, Liverpool will hand over the English crown meekly. After cruising to their 20th championship in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach, the silverware will not be remaining at Anfield for much longer than a year. Following four successive defeats, most recently a 3-2 loss at Brentford, the Reds find themselves seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

Performances have been dysfunctional and a major summer squad rebuild has so far backfired. It’s why some sections of fans would like to see Liverpool name a strong team against Palace.

The Carabao Cup could ultimately prove to be Liverpool’s salvation this term. While the Reds have won two of their three Champions League matches so far, there are few who’d back No.7 to be added to the trophy cabinet based on the evidence so far. It means domestic silverware cannot be scotched. In addition, it is an opportunity for Liverpool to try to build more cohesion and try to add defensive stability.

However, Slot may not want to risk any more injuries. As things stand, the Reds could already have eight players absent including Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones. After Palace, there are three tough fixtures against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

In truth, there are likely to be two changes in defence. The position of right-back is one that has lacked consistency. That fact that five players have operated in the role - Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez - at some stage shows it’s a problem position.

And there could well be a sixth player to be deployed there. With Frimpong injured, Bradley is unlikely to be risked while Gomez is probably going to operate centrally and Endo in midfield.

The fact that Calvin Ramsay was substituted in the 59th minute for the under-21s in a 4-1 victory over Everton last weekend suggests he could be in line to feature. Ramsay hasn’t made an appearance for Liverpool in three years after joining from Aberdeen in 2022. The one-cap Scotland international has had frustrating injuries and disappointment on loan at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Rhys Williams was omitted from the under-21s’ triumph. Centre-back is a position that Slot is short with Giovanni Leoni suffering a cruel ACL injury. The Liverpool boss may feel that captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, who has been out of sorts, require a rest.

Gomez is likely to come in and the next in line is probably Williams. The former England youth international came to the Reds’ rescue during a crisis in the 2020-21 season to help Jurgen Klopp’s side earn unlikely qualification to the Champions League. Williams has also endured a tough few years having been loaned to Swansea, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Port Vale (where he sustained an injury shortly after joining) and Morecambe. The academy product has made 19 senior outings for the Reds, with the last coming in a 2-0 win over Palace on 25 May 2021.

The fact that Freddie Woodman has given an interview with the club’s website suggests he is set for a Liverpool debut. The goalkeeper made the move to Anfield from Preston North End in the summer on a free transfer to provide back-up. With Alisson Becker injured, it appears that Slot is set to hand Giorgi Mamardashvili a breather, so Woodman is in line for his bow.