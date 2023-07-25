Liverpool are expected to make an official offer for their next midfield target soon.

Liverpool’s midfield restructure has been flipped on its head completely in recent weeks as the pending departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have rocked the boat. After bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to bolster the attacking positions, Jurgen Klopp is now scrambling for defensive cover.

A recent update from The Athletic on Fabinho’s situation has reported that talks regarding his exit have been delayed. The Brazilian will return to training with the rest of the team, but the Reds can’t rely on the move completely collapsing. So the recruitment show must go on, which is why talks are progressing with Roméo Lavia.

The 19-year-old has been linked to a move ever since Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season. Several clubs have registered their interest in him over recent weeks but Liverpool have been consistently at the front of the queue. Now, things seem to finally be falling into place as the Reds are ready to put an offer on the table.

According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool have ‘finally’ started the official talks with Southampton over acquiring Lavia this window. The player has already agreed personal terms and was actually getting ‘a little annoyed’ over how much the process was dragging.

Fortunately for Lavia, Liverpool are set to launch their opening bid for his signature, which is believed to be close to the £35 million mark. It remains to be seen whether the Saints will settle for this amount of if they’ll push for a higher fee with him still having four years on his current deal after only signing from Manchester City last summer.