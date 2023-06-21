Liverpool could be edging closer to signing their second midfielder of the transfer window.

Liverpool have their eyes on a number of other midfield targets following their signing of Alexis Mac Allister. Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is one man high up on the priority list and there’s been another promising update in the Reds’ pursuit of his services.

It has already been reported that Jurgen Klopp’s wishes are to bring the Dutch talent to Anfield, and the club board is set to back him. Liverpool have also agreed to match his current salary if a move comes to fruition, which is £200,000 per week.

Now, the latest update has made it very clear where Gravenberch stands in terms of a potential move this summer. According to reporter Kerry Hau, the midfielder has confided in some teammates over his frustration regarding his limited time on the pitch. Gravenberch only joined Bayern last year, but he is already unhappy with his situation, having made just 24 appearances for the Bundesliga side, with the majority coming from off the bench.

“Last year he joined Bayern because they promised him he would be a starter, to start matches and to gain confidence, also the possibility to go with the Netherlands to go to the World Cup and in the end, he didn’t play for Bayern Munich and didn’t go,” Hau told RedMenTV.

“He became frustrated, he already told some teammates that he is not happy in Munich and he would like to leave. It’s always a sign as a player if you speak in public that you are not happy. It was not one interview, it was now five, six interviews.”

Gravenberch rose into the spotlight with boyhood club Ajax and commanded a lot of attention after establishing himself as a key player in the Eredivisie. Bayern snapped the 21-year-old up for £16 million last summer and he is now valued at £25.6 million by Transfermarkt.

