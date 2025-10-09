Richard Hughes looks at the media during a press conference | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s sporting director is still a huge fan of this star he signed for a previous club.

Following their unconvincing start to their defending Premier League season, Liverpool are already looking ahead to the 2026 transfer windows.

The Reds set a new record over the summer when they forked out an eye-watering £446 million - the most ever spent by a Premier League club in a single window. However, things are still taking time to gel at Anfield and criticism has been mounting on the likes of Florian Wirtz, who is yet to be directly involved in a goal since the Community Shield.

Alexander Isak is also adjusting to his new surroundings, while Mohamed Salah’s low impact has sparked up conversation as well. The Egyptian has just one goal from open play in the Premier League so far, which is wide of the mark compared to his usual electric standard.

Liverpool are already considering new attacking options to improve their performances going forwards, despite spending more than 70 percent of their summer cash on forwards and creative playmakers.

Liverpool linked with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are one of the clubs currently interested in signing Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo. His impressive 2024/25 season turned a lot of heads and he continues to impress with his superb start to this campaign.

The versatile winger has notched nine goalscoring contributions in seven Premier League appearances so far for the Cherries. His six goals put him behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland at this point in the top goals tally.

Bournemouth were able to keep Semenyo on their books over the summer, despite being raided for the likes of Milos Kerkez and Dean Huijsen. However, interest in the Ghana international is only increasing.

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes remains a ‘big admirer’ of Semenyo, having been the one who brought him to the Vitality Stadium during his time with the Cherries.

Hughes only signed Semenyo at Bournemouth in January 2023. He arrived from Bristol City for £10.5 million and now, in less than three years, his market value has skyrocketed.

Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo now worth £75 million

Since Hughes brought him to Bournemouth, the club now value Semenyo upwards of the £75 million mark. This is a huge jump from the £10.5 million fee the Cherries paid less than three years ago.

Naturally, thanks to his impressive performances, Bournemouth value Semenyo highly. Today’s market churns out huge numbers with ease as the benchmark is constantly being moved higher and higher.

The 25-year-old is one of Bournemouth’s most important players and after seeing key players leave over the summer, the Cherries won’t let Semenyo leave easily. He hasn’t long penned a contract extension, tying him down to the club until 2030.

His standards will demand a high transfer fee anyway, but with plenty of time to run on his new deal, Bournemouth won’t be feeling any pressure to sell Semenyo. The Cherries are also enjoying a superb start to the season. As they currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, there’s a lot for Bournemouth to be excited about.