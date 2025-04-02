Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool transfer news as Arsenal and Chelsea are also linked with the RB Leipzig forward ahead of the summer.

Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Xavi Simons, it has been claimed.

The versatile forward is said to be ready for a new challenge - despite only making his move to Red Bull Leipzig permanent in January. Simons spent the 2023-24 season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit where he plundered 10 goals and 14 assists in 43 games. He returned to Saxony at the start of this term from Paris Saint-Germain and while Leipzig are sitting sixth in the German table, the 21-year-old has still netted eight times and created five.

During the winter window, Leipzig purchased Simons for €50 million plus €31 million in potential bonuses. However, it has been claimed that the Netherlands international may already have his eye on pastures new.

Liverpool have been linked with Simons in the past and it’s said they are still keen. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Reds are interested, along with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. But Leipzig will be looking to make a swift profit and a fee of between €70-€75 million (£58-£62 million) is the reported asking price.

‘Ripples in locker room’

SportsBild recently reported that Simons - an international team-mate of Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch - has caused a stir in the Leipzig dressing room. He has reportedly been wearing a baseball cap with ‘XS 10’ embroidered on it.

The report said by the German newspaper: “When Xavi Simons enters the locker room, he has recently been wearing a particular baseball cap,” SportBild noted in their reporting. “The words ‘XS 10’ are embroidered in white on the black cap. A symbol of the playmaker’s ego, which is at least as large as his paycheck.

“His teammates feel it, and it causes ripples in the locker room. His confidence makes it even difficult to give him advice or warn him. And more and more often, Xavi Simons does whatever he wants.”

Will Liverpool look to sign Xavi Simons?

It is expected that Liverpool will be busy in the summer transfer market. They are expected to bolster their forward options - but a striker will be the priority. Darwin Nunez has heavily been linked with an exit after managing only seven goals in all competitions this season, while Diogo Jota has again had fitness issues.

The left flank is a position that head coach Arne Slot may look to reinforce but only if Luis Diaz departs. The Colombia international is said to be wanted by Barcelona.

Simons is someone who Slot will be acutely aware of and he is versatile. Throughout his career, Simon has operated right across the front three. If Diaz was to depart, it would mean that Simons could offer cover and competition for Gakpo on the left flank, as well as Dominik Szoboszlai in the No.10 position.

However, Liverpool also expected to spend money on a new left-back and centre-back, while a right-back may be on the agenda given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contractual situation amid what appears a likely switch to Real Madrid. That may mean their priorities lie elsewhere rather than splashing out a significant fee on Simons.