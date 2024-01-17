KEEPING IT COOL: Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, above, pictured celebrating his goal against Championship visitors Birmingham City at Elland Road on New Year's Day. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the progress of attacking duo Michael Olise and Crysencio Summervile.

The Reds have experienced a quiet transfer window so far, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both claiming prior to January that it would be a quiet one in terms of incomings. And they were right; the club has sanctioned loan deals for some of their youngster stars but it looks unlikely that any signings will be made for the first team.

However, there have been plenty of links for the summer window and beyond as Liverpool look to prepare for the future in a number of positions, including attack. While currently they are well stocked with a strong five-man frontline, we know at some point they will have to replace the enigmatic Mohamed Salah. Therefore, the latest reports have seen them linked with two young attackers who are they monitoring for the future.

According to reputable Liverpool reporter David Lynch, Liverpool are preparing to battle rivals Man United for the signature of Crystal Palace star Olise. Plus, Summerville is also being watched following his brilliant campaign in the Championship so far. However, he played down chances of any concrete moves for now, "Both players are firmly on the radar of the club's scouting network...however, there is no guarantee that the Reds will follow up on their interest."

Olise has developed into one of the league's most exciting wingers and he rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea in the summer to remain at Palace as he penned a new deal to keep him at the club until 2027. It means it would require a huge fee to prise him away from the club but having netted five times and provided one assist in nine games this season, he has proven he is constantly improving and becoming a huge threat every game.