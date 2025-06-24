Liverpool are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer

Liverpool are believed to be weighing up a talented alternative to Marc Guehi in the summer transfer window as Crystal Palace continue to show reluctance towards selling their club captain.

Guehi was the subject of rampant interest from Newcastle United last summer, with Eddie Howe’s side reportedly having as many as three separate bids turned down for the Euro 2024 finalist. Similarly, Tottenham also showed interest in Guehi in January, with Goal.com claiming that an offer in the region of £70m was also turned down by the South London club.

Now Liverpool are seen as the favourites to land Guehi as they look to add to the existing duo of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk while boosting the team’s chances of defending their league title next season.

Guehi is in the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace and Liverpool are hopeful of signing one of the league’s top defenders for a cut price fee this summer. However, The Athletic claims that any push to sign Guehi will largely depend on Palace’s valuation of the 23-year-old, with Liverpool potentially switching their attention to other names this summer if they don’t feel a deal is feasible. The defender could be available on a free next summer.

Liverpool could turn their attention to Murillo this summer

Premier League winners Liverpool are understood by The Athletic to be weighing up a potential move to try and sign Nottingham Forest centre back Murillo. The Brazilian international enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Tricky Trees last season as he helped the club finish seventh. It marked a 10-place improvement on their 2023/24 campaign and also saw the club qualify for Europe for the first time in 29 years.

Murillo was a near ever present alongside Nikola Milenković at the heart of defence, making 39 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with two goals as the team also reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Forest’s success was largely built on strong defensive foundations and Murillo was amongst the standout performers in the division throughout the campaign. The 22-year-old has impressed in England since arriving from Corinthians and is seen as the calibre of player that could enhance Liverpool’s existing options, amid uncertainty around the long-term future of Konate.

While Liverpool are admirers of Murillo, there is a potential snag as he is expected to be priced too high for Liverpool to make a move. However, with the interest there - Forest may be open to a sale at the right price.

Ian Wright lauds Murillo’s qualities

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been full of praise for Murillo in recent months and has even gone as far as to say that the central defender is one of his favourite players to watch in the entire division.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast , he said during the most recent campaign: “The way they defended, you know, he’s getting to be one of my favourite players to watch, Murillo at the back for Forest, he’s so good, he’s so good on the ball. He’s passing out of defence, he’s very good.”

Caught Offside claimed Arsenal had made enquiries over Murillo’s availability in the summer of 2024 although it was never reported that an official offer was made.