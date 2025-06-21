Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have a dillema at centre-half with an update on a potential move for Marc Guehi.

Liverpool’s recruitment plan has gone smoothly so far this summer with Arne Slot’s revolution likely to be causing a degree of panic across the Premier League.

The champions haven’t just made one or two changes, they have shown the sort of intent that has rarely been seen, especially at Anfield, with a record-breaking move for Alexander Isak being considered too.

The transfer fee paid for Florian Wirtz looked like it wasn’t going to be broken for some time only for reports to suggest that Liverpool could go even higher in the same window.

Liverpool patient as they consider Marc Guehi deal

They have targeted the right players for both the short and long term and the latest report from Rousing the Kop has claimed that some more forward thinking could be on the cards for a player who has been long linked to Liverpool.

Guehi, like Konate, is out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the 2025/26 season and Rousing the Kop have claimed that a deal isn’t being considered for this summer, instead, they are looking to be patient and land the 23-cap England regular on a free transfer in 12 months time.

It is the sort of plan that would soften the blow of losing Konate, probably to Real Madrid, on a free transfer and also keep Palace happy in terms of not losing one of their best and most reliable players this summer.

What did The Athletic’s James Pearce say about Liverpool’s centre-half dilemma?

Speaking on Walk On, The Athletic’s Liverpool podcast at the end of the 2024/25 season, James Pearce almost perfectly described how the centre-half situation was going to play out.

He said: “So yeah, I think it'd be really interesting what happens in terms of the centre-back situation this summer, because there's some big decisions to make, isn't there? You look at Konate, he's had a decent season in general, but he obviously wants a really big contract to commit his future to Liverpool.

“So, you either make him that kind of offer, or if you're not prepared to commit that kind of money, if you think he's not worth that outlay, then what do you do? Do you either run the risk of losing him for nothing next summer, or do you try and sell and get what you can for him this time around?

“And then there's been a lot of noise around Quansah, isn't there? And I've got a lot of sympathy for Quansah, because I think he's a very talented young defender, and it's not easy when you go long periods without really playing, and then you're thrown in like he has been at times this season.

“Liverpool's approach with Quansah has been, they're not looking to sell him. We said that a couple of months ago when there was talk in Newcastle coming back in for him. But of course, there would be a price at which you'd have to listen.”

As with the signings who have been made already by Liverpool, there appears to be a very well thought out plan to cover every eventuality. From the outside, it looks like Konate has told the club that he plans to leave next summer and steps have been taken as a result. Whether or not the plan goes smoothly is another matter.