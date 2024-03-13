General view of a Liverpool corner flag at Anfield

Liverpool are locked in a high pressure season right now as they push to add more trophies to their growing cabinet, but it will be their final stretch under manager Jurgen Klopp. So far this season, they've secured the Carabao Cup and are still challenging in the FA Cup, Europa League, and are currently tied with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table.

As Klopp's reign approaches its end, there is also a lot of speculation over whether some players will follow him out the door. Mohamed Salah remains the biggest grey area as multiple contrasting reports have recently emerged regarding his future.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saudi Arabia are still eager to make him their marquee signing but it has also been suggested that he may be willing to stay at Anfield providing the club are transparent with him over their plans moving forward.

The interest in Liverpool's star players doesn't stop there though. Luis Díaz is also attracting attention and Barcelona are one of the main parties enquiring about signing him this summer. According to Colombian outlet El Heraldo, a dinner was held this week between Díaz's representative and Barca president Joan Laporta.

The club were reportedly 'surprised' when learning that Liverpool would only be willing to sell Díaz if an offer in the €120-140 million (£102-120m) region is tabled. Laporta has categorically said such an asking price is 'unfeasible' for Barcelona, essentially ruling out a move for the time being at least.

The Reds signed Díaz from Porto in 2022 for an initial £37 million and since his arrival at Anfield he has tallied 22 goals and 13 assists across all competitions. He has been a key player this season as Liverpool push for another Premier League title — in his last seven appearances he has been involved in six goalscoring moments.