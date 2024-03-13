With one trophy already safely tucked away in the cabinet, Liverpool are pushing for more this season to give Jurgen Klopp the ultimate send off after nine years of service. The iconic German boss will leave Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 term and the door will be left open for a new figure to take the reins.

Once the season comes to a close, Liverpool will be turning their attention to the transfer window and recruiting the best possible replacement for Klopp. While the name attracting the majority of the spotlight is Xabi Alonso, interest from Bayern Munich has made the situation more complicated. Another name on the radar is Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter on the south coast in 2022.

The Italian's first season in charge saw him guide the Seagulls to the FA Cup semi-final and secure a top seven finish in the Premier League, achieving European football for the first time in the club's history. Now, De Zerbi is being linked to an Anfield switch as Klopp enters his final months as Liverpool manager.

Graeme Souness has weighed in on the link between the Reds and De Zerbi. The pundit discussed the Italian being on the shortlist amid an up-and-down season for Brighton, who are currently eighth in the Premier League table on 42 points.

"It's the style of football he’s playing that makes him attractive and I enjoy watching them," Souness told talkSPORT. "Graham Potter left them in a very healthy situation. You generally get a football management job because the roof is leaking and there’s problems.

"The Brighton job at that time was a good job to take and I think he’s done well. They’ve hit the wall a bit but does that warrant him getting one of the elite jobs? I’m not so sure.

"You look at Liverpool at the end of the season and you get that job, what a dream job that is. Will he be in the frame? Yeah, because of the brand of football he plays, that will be attractive to people."