Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a week until their next Premier League game as they look to conduct further transfer business

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool kicked off their Premier League campaign with a thrilling 4-2 over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night as they now prepare for a trip to Newcastle United.

The Reds make the trip to St James’ Park on Monday night, amid their interest in striker Alexander Isak. It looks set to be a raucous atmosphere in the north east as Liverpool hope to make it back-to-back wins to open the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expected title rivals Manchester City won 4-0 at Wolves on Saturday night while Arsenal edged Manchester United 1-0 in their opener at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea have been tipped as a potential title challenger but they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Against Bournemouth, Slot opted for Milos Kerkez as his starting left-back before introducing Andy Robertson midway through the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas exit ‘expected to accelerate’

With Kerkez starting and Robertson on the bench, Kostas Tsimikas was not part of the squad. Robertson had been linked with an exit from Anfield earlier this summer amid interest from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

However, Tsimikas now appears to be the left-back heading for the exit door before the window shuts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving an update on the player’s future, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said on X: “Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals.

“The left back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the LBs for Arne Slot.”

Tsimikas also missed the Community Shield final against Crystal Palace and he has been linked with Nottingham Forest and newly-promoted Leeds United this summer. The Reds have sold a number of players this summer to help generate transfer funds and they appear happy with those sales given they are open to a loan exit for Tsimikas.

He is under contract at the club until 2027, having first arrived in August 2020. A loan move may prove a sensible option as Robertson is out of contract next summer and if a deal is not agreed for him to extend his stay, Tsimikas could come back for the 2026-27 campaign to avoid the Reds going into the market for a new left-back in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Milos Kerkez performed on Anfield debut

Liverpool signed Kerkez from Bournemouth for around £40m and he has started the club’s two games so far as he got the nod against both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

He was handed a 7/10 for his debut appearance against Palace, as Liverpool World’s Will Rooney wrote: “Showed good footwork in the build-up for the opening goal and went on a couple of runs but Palace had joy down his flank.

“Stood up the cross for Ekitike’s chance after the break and got in the way of a Sarr shot when the game was level and then picked out Salah for a chance that should have come to more.”

He was then rated 6/10 in the win over the Cherries, as Will Rooney again wrote: “Generally did well against Bournemouth dangerman Semenyo in the first half but a mistimed challenge on Adam Smith earned him a booking. Played a good ball into the channel for Ekitike, which would lead to the second goal. Subbed in the 60th minute.”