Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has agreed and signed a new contract with the club and joined Eredivisie side Ajax on loan for the duration of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Czechia international has been with the Reds since joining the club’s academy set-up from Slavia Prague back in 2017. He made his senior debut for the club last season as he played a key role in a 1-0 Premier League win at Crystal Palace last October.

He came off the bench to replace the injured Alisson Becker and kept a clean sheet as Liverpool were pushing to move to the top of the Premier League at the time. He then started in the fourth-round Carabao Cup victory over Brighton and Hove Albion and was part of the matchday squad 28 times under Slot last term.

The move to Ajax is Jaros’ fifth loan spell away from Liverpool after previous temporary spells with St Patrick’s Athletic, Notts County, Stockport County and Sturm Graz.

Vitezslav Jaros reunites with John Heitinga

Former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga is the new head coach at Ajax, having left his role within Slot’s team to take charge of the Dutch club.

Addressing Jaros’ move, Ajax technical director Alex Kroes said: "We're very pleased to have brought Vitezslav to Amsterdam. Despite his young age, he has already gained valuable experience and played a full part as a back-up goalkeeper with the English champions.

“His ability to play out from the back is of a very high level, he is athletic, reads space well, and provides calmness to the defence. His arrival definitely gives our squad a boost in quality."

The Reds have not confirmed the length of Jaros’ new contract but his agreement on a new deal means there are now just two Liverpool players who are entering the final year of their respective deals on Merseyside.

Vitezslav Jaros is the second Liverpool 2026 contract situation resolved

As the 2024-25 campaign ended with Liverpool as Premier League champions, four players were down to just one year on their contracts.

The Reds have now found solutions to two of those. The first was with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who has long been unwilling to sign a new deal and seek regular football elsewhere with Liverpool opting to cash in on the Irishman by sending him to Brentford in a deal worth £12.5m, rising to a possible £18m.

Jaros’ new deal solves another issue but Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté are both in the final years of their deals. Robertson has been linked with La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the last week, with the latest reports indicating the Scotland captain is open to a move to the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Konate is said to be a main target for Real Madrid who are willing to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires. Madrid did the same for Trent Alexander-Arnold but with the FIFA Club World Cup starting with the right-back still under contract at Anfield, the Reds managed to extract £10m for his early exit. There will be no such luxury next summer with Konate either agreeing a new deal or heading out the door for nothing.