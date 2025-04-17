Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are offering more players new contracts following their breakthrough with Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have agreed another new contract extension following the statement breakthrough with Mohamed Salah and pending confirmation of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds finally put to rest the bulk of summer exit rumours by finalising a new two-year deal with Salah. The Egyptian put pen to paper following months of speculation around his future. Van Dijk is expected to be next, with multiple outlets reporting that the deal has been approved and an announcement is pending.

Liverpool have since switched their attention to their personnel in goal and will be rewarding Vítězslav Jaroš with a bumper new contract at Anfield.

Liverpool to reward goalkeeper with new contract

The Liverpool Echo reported earlier this week that Jaroš was in line for a contract extension, having spent the season as the third man in the pecking order, behind Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Now, Czech outlet inFotbal.cz reports that the Reds ‘have not allowed’ the 23-year-old to consider moving to a new club in the summer, and plan to extend his stay for ‘several more seasons’. The terms of a new ‘spiced up’ deal have reportedly already been agreed, with just an official announcement from the club to come.

The outlet claims that ‘everything is agreed’ between the two parties for a multi-year contract extension. However, it is expected that Jaroš will be sent out on loan over the summer to one of the top five leagues in Europe. France and Spain are the locations being discussed the most.

Jaroš future at Liverpool

Jaroš’s initial contract was due to expire next year, but Liverpool have made a statement by offering him more time at Anfield. If he is to be sent out on loan for the 2025/26 season, it will allow him to earn important first team experience to challenge for more opportunities under Arne Slot once he returns to Merseyside.

Jaroš has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool so far in his career. The Czechia international made his debut just this season, replacing Alisson in the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace back in October. Jaroš went on to make his full debut later that month in the Carabao Cup, impressing with a second half fingertip save during the 3-2 win against Brighton.

Jaroš will still need to fight for his place at Liverpool, particularly as last summer’s signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to arrive at the end of the season. The Reds agreed a deal with the Georgian shot-stopper in August, which could rise to a fee of £29 million.

The future of highly respected Kelleher is uncertain but due to his limited chances as a starting goalkeeper, it is expected that he will be allowed to move on this summer in search of more regular football. Kelleher has been dubbed the ‘best No.2 in the world’ by many on several occasions, and he will not be short of options once the window opens.

Bournemouth are just one club in the Premier League showing interest in signing the Ireland international this summer.