Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, and Liverpool World’s Will Rooney has provided the latest.

Liverpool are not likely to make a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham this summer.

The Reds have been rather active in the summer transfer window already, snapping up Darwin Nunez to replace Sadio Mane, who left shortly after the Uraguayan’s arrival.

Jurgen Klopp and his men are hoping to go one better in the Premier League title race in the coming season, and the added strength should help.

But the Reds continue to be linked with a number of transfers, despite the general understanding that further significant spending is not likely this summer.

One player who continues to be linked with a move to Anfield is England star Bellingham, but according to Liverpool World’s Will Rooney, a move is not likely, not this summer, at least.

As you can see on the video at the top of the page, Rooney said: “I think the only was you would see Bellingham coming in is if he falls a little bit like the Luis Diaz situation, where the club are stealing a march, where they think ‘right, we need to get him in here.’

“But there are a lot of facets towards Bellingham. It looks like Liverpool’s transfer business, in terms of incomings, is finished.

“They are already stocked in midfield. Fabio Carvalho can play there, and let’s not forget Harvey Elliott is coming back now and was playing on merit at the start of last season before his horrific injury at Leeds. So he is another option for Jurgen Klopp.

“There are seven or eight options in the middle, and with Borussia Dortmund’s situation, they have already lost Erling Haaland, are they going to want to lose another player?

“Looking at the transfer fee, you are looking at £100million for Jude Bellingham who, don’t get me wrong, he will probably be worth that, but does he need another year in Bundesliga? Probably.

“He is only 19, and it’s scary how young he is, with 15 caps for England already.

Bellingham continues to be linked

“But he is one of the midfielders Liverpool fans would like, more attack-minded compared to some of the other options who are already there.

“Six goals and 14 assists in 43 games for Dortmund, which is not a bad return for a players of his age.

“Let’s hope Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund face off in the Champions League, because he didn’t exactly hide his admiration for Darwin Nunez when they played Benfica.