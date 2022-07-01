Liverpool officially complete summer signing as trio added to squad list

Fabio Carvalho is now a Liverpool player after his Fulham contract expired.

Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool has officially been completed.

The attacking midfielder is now a Reds player upon the expiry of his Fulham contract yesterday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side agreed a deal with the Cottagers in May to sign Carvalho for up to £7.7 million.

It was announced that the 19-year-old would officially make his move to Anfield on 1 July - which indeed is today.

Carvalho will link up with Liverpool when they return for pre-season training on Monday 4 July.

The Portugal under-21 international arrives on the back of a fine breakthrough campaign with Fulham.

Carvalho registered 11 goals and eight assists in 38 games to help Marco Silva’s side win the Championship title.

Carvalho has been added to Liverpool’s first-team squad list on the club’s website.

So too have fellow summer arrivals Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay.

Ramsay, meanwhile, arrives from Aberdeen for £6.5 million.

Sadio Mane has been removed after leaving for Bayern Munich for £35 million.

Divock Origi also no longer appears after departing at the end of his contract. He’s set to join AC Milan.