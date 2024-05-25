Liverpool could be looking at a very busy summer transfer window based on recent rumours.

The transfer rumours coming in and out of Anfield since Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Liverpool are starting to accelerate. The German boss has bid farewell to the Reds and opened the door for new manager Arne Slot to step in and kickstart this new era on Merseyside.

While fans are still adjusting to Klopp leaving after nine iconic years at the hilt, there are whispers of other changes lurking on the horizon too. Liverpool are in line for an interesting summer transfer window as they assess their options to strengthen the team that fell agonisingly short of another Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds are pursuing potential defensive and attacking targets as there are exit links doing the rounds as well. While Mohamed Salah has been the man in the spotlight for months now, Luis Díaz has also pulled in some attention and his future remains up in the air as things stand.

Barcelona have recently shown their interest in the Colombian winger and a new report from AS claims that they are ‘preparing a move’ to sign him this summer as Liverpool are ‘open to the sale’ of the playmaker, (via Paisley Gates).

The Spanish outlet reports that Barcelona’s sporting director is ‘prioritising’ Díaz over other summer targets, and the pending arrival of new Liverpool manager Slot means the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield is ‘uncertain’. Liverpool reportedly do not see a potential transfer ‘as bad’, despite his 13 goals and five assists notched throughout the 2023/24 season.

However, if the Reds do sign off on selling Díaz in the coming months, Barcelona are in for a ‘tough negotiation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have their own new targets in mind and according to a report from The Telegraph last month, the Reds value Díaz in the £75 million region. If Barca can come up with such a figure, the cash will go towards Liverpool’s growing list of potential suitors as they look to strengthen multiple areas in the team.

The Blaugrana are said to be open to cashing in on Raphinha in order to raise funds to get a deal for Díaz over the line. The Brazilian former Leeds United star is valued at €50 million (£42.5m) and coincidentally, has appeared on Liverpool’s radar in recent months as they’ve cast their net out for new wingers.