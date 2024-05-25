The Liverpool manager potentially bringing one of his most trusted players to Anfield will help Slot continue Klopp’s legacy.

Arne Slot’s management of Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida is a clear example of how he can carry on Jurgen Klopp’s legacy of bringing through academy players. Klopp departed after nine years and his legacy was cemented in the spirit he brought to the city as well as the incredible successes on the pitch. However, his desire to give young players a chance was unlike any other elite manager at this time. His most famous example is promoting Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back who has gone onto be an elite player and it was very telling how his mother gave him an emotional goodbye - as Klopp recounted that his career has been a ‘beautiful story’.

The 2023/24 season saw Klopp throw caution to the wind when he brought in Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark, Lewis Koumas, Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah which made it 45 senior debuts in total he’s given to academy graduates across his nine years at the club. That faith ripples out across the entire club at every level - these young kids see a pathway and it instills hope for the future. Slot will inherit an incredibly strong squad in a great place with a good blend of youth and experience. Far from the types of squads that the likes of Unai Emery and David Moyes took on following the retirements of their legendary managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. And youth cannot be ignored by the incoming Dutchman as the likes of Quansah and Harvey Elliott are pushing to start and will force his hand straight away.

While speaking on the BBC podcast ‘Football Daily’, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan retold how Slot developed Geertruida from a local player who grew up within a few miles of the Feyenoord stadium into a key first-team player who is now being linked with a move to England. “The biggest developments were made by bringing players from the academy into the first team. He just believes in the development of young players. One who is a real good example - who I believe could go into England and perform straight away - is Lutsharel Geertrudia.

“He was born just a few miles from the ground and Arne just believed in him from day one and I think he is hoping he can do the same at Liverpool. I think he’ll be potentially more excited to work with younger players than with all the big signings.”

The story of Geertrudia perfectly encapsulates the idea that Slot will look to the really strong youth contingent blossoming at Liverpool. Granted, some may have to depart on loan to gain experience as he balances a new squad but it is likely pre-season will reveal a handful of players he may want to entrust.

It will be very telling how he goes about his new role but the likes of Bradley, Quansah, Elliott and even Stefan Bajcetic should get plenty of minutes across the season. And for Geertrudia, he has just one year left on his current deal and is capable of playing full-back, centre-back and even defensive midfield.

