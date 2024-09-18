Getty Images

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Arne Slot’s side got off to the perfect start in Europe.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool ran out comfortable winners in the San Siro as goals from Ibrahim Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelled out an early Christian Pulisic goal.

They got off to the worst possible start after just three minutes as Pulisic opened the scoring the home side. A poor mistake from Kostas Tsimikas allowed the American acres of space to carry the ball before firing hard and low past Alisson Becker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds nearly hit back in the 16th minute after patient build-up resulted in Diogo Jota playing in Mohamed Salah in the box whose right foot shot fired against the Milan crossbar. They didn’t have to wait long for an equalizer as Konate powered a header past Mike Maignan after a brilliant ball from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick brought them level. An incredible leap from the Frenchman.

Liverpool had turned the momentum completely. Salah then hit the crossbar again not long after; Gakpo beat two defenders and his cross was parried out by Maignan where Salah turned and fired onto the bar.

Slot’s side took the lead from another set piece just before halftime as Tsimikas’s searching cross was powered home by Van Dijk. It was certainly a deserved lead in a half that was dominated by the Reds aside from the early opener.

Milan were forced into a key change early in the second half as Maignan came off for U19 keeper Lorenzo Torriani - who was making his senior debut. Other than that, Alvaro Morata had an appeal for a penalty turned down but there was little from the home side. They added a third in the 67th minute as Gakpo teed up Szoboszlai for his first of the season to round off the evening and get off to a winning start.

With that in mind, here’s how we rated Liverpool’s players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GK: Alisson Becker - 6/10

Had little to do across the game and Pulisic’s opener was extremely powerful and difficult to save.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Up against Rafael Leao, he was under no pressure in the first half. His cross for the first was also right on the money for Konate.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

He had no issues with and his header for the second was a bullish and no-nonsense moment of quality that was a real captain’s goal.

CB: Ibrahim Konate - 8/10

Similar to Van Dijk, he dealt with Alvaro Morata easily and also rose brilliantly for the opener. A late yellow was a minor moment but he was brilliant throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LB: Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

Guilty of allowing Pulisic plenty of room to roam to score the opener, he did somewhat make up for it with his assist for the second with a searching corner and he nearly added a goal for himself in the second half as well.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10

Like all of Liverpool’s midfield, they weren’t on top form. He had one key pass after pressing high and Jota could (and maybe should) have scored. Awarded a yellow in the second which brings his rating down slightly.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

A quiet game for the Dutchman, he completed a high % of his passes but Milan’s midfield never really managed to impose themselves, meaning an easy evening for him.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

It was lining up to be another difficult evening for the Hungarian, struggling to impact the game in an attacking sense once again, but his second half strike killed the game and it could be the springboard he needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RW: Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Having hit the bar twice in the first half, he was unlucky not to add to his season’s tally.

LW: Cody Gakpo - 7/10

Impressed on his first full start; won the free-kick for the equalizer, set up another chance when Salah hit the bar by beating two players at pace and also nearly netted just before half-time. Brilliant showing to remind Slot about his ability - and he added a late assist for Szoboszlai.

ST: Diogo Jota - 6/10

He should have scored earlier in the first half when Liverpool were in the ascendancy but showed his ability to drop and linkup when needed.

Nearly scored right at the death but was foiled by the keeper.

A debut for the Italian, in Italy.

Wataru Endo - N/A