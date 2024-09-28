Getty Images

Wolves 1-2 Liverpool: Player ratings from Liverpool’s win over Wolves.

Liverpool edged out Wolves 2-1 at Molineux in a far from entertaining affair to move top of the Premier League table.

Goals from Ibrahim Konate and Mohamed Salah cancelled out an equaliser from Rayan Ait-Nouri as Liverpool edged the home side in a hard-fought three points against a spirited, if uninspiring Wolves side.

The Reds struggled initially as Wolves battled hard in front of their home crowd but failed to create anything of substance. Andy Robertson’s incredible cross nearly opened the door for Liverpool - only for Dominik Szoboszlai to somehow miss from three yards as he fired straight at Sam Johnstone.

However, they were not to be denied 10 minutes later as Konate powered home a thunderous header from a brilliant Diogo Jota cross. It was a perfect nerves-settler just before half-time.

Liverpool were in complete control until 10 minutes into the second half until a lapse in concentration from Konate allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri to equalise. A poor moment, of course, but they were ahead less than two minutes later as Jota was brought down by Nelson Semedo. Salah made no mistake and it was a perfect response.

With that in mind, here’s how we rated Liverpool’s players in the win.

It could be said he was out of position for the Wolves goal but Konate’s error caused it meaning he wasn’t really at fault. With few attempts to save, it was a quiet day at the office.

Very quiet from an attacking standpoint, produced one cross of note that wasn’t met by any attacker and did his job at the back.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Same old performance from Van Dijk; calm, composed and was very classy once again.

Ibrahim Konate - 7/10

His goal before half-time was sorely needed and it was a brilliant header but he was completely at fault for Wolves’ equaliser as he failed to clear which led to Ait-Nouri’s goal. Was later carded for a rash challenge that capped an awful five-minute spell.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

A vintage Robertson display. His ‘best’ days might be behind him but he was a real threat overlapping and from out wide. Could have easily had an assist if Szoboszlai hadn’t missed from three yards.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

In his role as a defensive midfielder, sometimes he will go under the radar - and today was one of those games. Nearly managing a 100% pass success rate, he won all seven of his ground duels as well as making three tackles and he was also fouled four times.

A quiet game overall, wasn’t involved in any big moments but quietly did his job.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5/10

Missed a glorious chance in the first half which he should have finished. Other than that, he struggled to make an impact.

Made no mistake from the spot to give Liverpool the lead but he largely quiet throughout. Had one opening after a back pass gave him an open goal but he couldn’t turn it on target with the game at 0-0.

Luis Diaz - 5/10

Extremely quiet given his recent form. He has given a rest during the week but was miles off it as he failed to make the most of a few one v one situations. Came off for Gakpo.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

A real difference-maker. It was his cross that set up the first and his brilliant movement saw Semedo bring him down. Liverpool failed to supply any real chances for him but he did his job and was very effective.

Substitutes:

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Was energetic and keen to impress but Liverpool looked to close out the game and failed to launch any attacks.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Fired one shot that was well saved and settled in really quickly to the game, building on a strong performance during the week.

Came on late to replace Robertson but wasn’t involved much as they closed out the game.