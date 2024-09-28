Getty Images

Wolves vs Liverpool: Arne Slot has named a strong starting XI for the Premier League clash.

Arne Slot has named a strong starting line-up for their Premier League clash with Wolves but one Liverpool star has missed out entirely.

Despite starting in the 5-1 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup in the week, Darwin Nunez has not travelled with the squad to Molineux, with the official Liverpool website reporting that he is missing with an illness.

The Uruguayan has started just once in the league this season with Diogo Jota getting the nod ahead of him in all four of their five games so far. He has been restricted to substitute appearances apart from last weekend’s 3-0 over Bournemouth, where he netted an extraordinary goal from distance to get off the mark.

Slot is still without Harvey Elliott who was ruled out of any action until after the next international break in October. However, he names a very strong starting side to face Wolves. With 10 changes, it is back to a full strength side that has won five of their first six games in the league.

Alisson Becker also returns in goal having missed their past two games with a hamstring injury, with deputy keeper Caoimhin Kelleher being demoted to the bench. A full strength back-line and midfield is named with the in-form Luis Diaz - who netted twice last weekend - returning in place of Cody Gakpo who was also in great form during the win in the cup.

Wolves make two changes following Yerson Mosquera’s season-ending injury suffered in last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa. Craig Dawson makes way as there are two changes at the back for Gary O’Neil’s side. In come Hugo Bueno and Toti Gomes in their place. The home side have lost four of their five league games this season and Liverpool begin as heavy favourites and will hope to repeat their 3-1 away victory in the early knockings of last season at Molineux once again.