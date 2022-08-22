Liverpool have received criticism for conceding first recently, and both Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk have faced questions over the trend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Virgil van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp have given simple responses to questions over Liverpool’s undesirable trait.

The Reds have endured a tough start to the season, drawing both of their first two Premier League games of the season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In unusual fashion, Liverpool have shown defensive deficiencies in their first two games, conceding three goals across the Crystal Palace and Fulham clashes.

Interestingly, the Reds have conceded the first goal in both of those games, and that has continued a running theme ahead of Monday night’s clash with Manchester United.

Liverpool have conceded first in all of their last six competitive outings, and they are making life difficult for themselves as a result.

Correcting that issue could be a good place for Liverpool to start as they look to improve on their disappointing start to the season.

But centre-back van Dijk is focussed on a more general aim, telling Sky Sports in response to a question on the topic: “Everyone pays attention to these kind of stats, but you don’t want to concede at all.”

Klopp was also asked about the issue during his pre-match appearance on Monday Night Football.

The Liverpool boss was asked whether he addresses the issue specifically by asking his men to be careful not to conced the first goal.

He replied: “I don’t believe in this kind of psychology. I don’t warn them all the time. They know it.

“We conceded the first goal against Crystal Palace but we did not start badly. It came later in the game.

“We have problems, but we have football solutions. Our problem last season was that we did not win the Premier League, we lost in the Champions League final. It was not how we started matches.”