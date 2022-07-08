The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours from Friday.

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title last season and will be eager to pip Manchester City to the summit next term.

It has been a busy summer so far for the Reds and they have brought in Uruguay international Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich was a blow but the club will be pleased to have secured Mo Salah’s future for another three years.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club today....

Pair in line for new deals

Liverpool duo Naby Keita and Diogo Jota, who were signed for a total of around £90m between them, will apparently be rewarded with new contracts.

The pair have been key players for the Reds over recent times and have enjoyed plenty of success under Jurgen Klopp.

A report by Goal claims they are both ‘in line’ for fresh contracts following Joe Gomez’s extension.

Defender could be on his way out

Defender Anderson Arroyo is wanted by Alaves, according to reports.

The Colombia youth international, who can play in either central defence or at full-back, spent last season on loan at Mirandes.

He could now return to Spain with El Correo reporting that second tier outfit Alaves ‘confident’ of bringing him in on a temporary basis.

Williams off to Nottingham Forest

Neco Williams is scheduled for a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a proposed permanent switch to the City Ground, according to Football Insider.

The right-back was shipped out on loan to Fulham for the second-half of the last campaign and helped the London club win promotion from the Championship.