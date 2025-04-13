Liverpool are just nine points away from the Premier League title | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes were handed a major boost as Arsenal dropped more points

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal slipped up in the Premier League title race yet again as they drew 1-1 with Brentford on Saturday evening to hand another major boost to Liverpool in their pursuit of glory.

Arne Slot’s side are 10 points clear of the Gunners, with a game in hand, and face West Ham United in their next outing on Sunday afternoon. The Reds did lose last time out as they were beaten 3-2 by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result in North London meant Liverpool only need three more wins to guarantee the title - providing Arsenal win their final six Premier League fixtures. However, the data experts at Opta do not believe it will take the current 82-point goal for Arne Slot’s men to seal first spot.

After hosting West Ham on Merseyside, Liverpool travel to a Leicester City side who are highly likely to be relegated, before Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield at the end of the month.

Opta predict final points total needed to win Premier League title

Arsenal can only reach a maximum of 81 points following their draw with Brentford. It means Liverpool - who are on 73 points - only need eight to surpass that total. However, Opta have forecast their final Premier League table and point tallies, giving Arsenal an average of 75.44. Rounding up to 76, it means that the Reds only need four points to beat that total and just one win to match it.

Opta have predicted that Liverpool will finish around 88 points. That means they are forecast for 15 points from their final 21 on offer. After being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last month, the Reds are fully focused on the title race. It gives Slot’s side more rest between games. Liverpool have struggled for form in recent weeks and Slot will be grateful his side can have more time to recover between games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s final seven games as Premier League title in view

As noted above, Liverpool play West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur before May rolls around. They have a real chance of securing the title in April. After their April fixtures, they start their final four-game stretch with a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Then comes a game that many believed would be a title-defining contest. It could still have an impact on the race for the Premier League crown if Liverpool falter in their coming fixtures.

The Reds final away game of the campaign will be a visit to Brighton and Hove Albion before Crystal Palace visit Anfield on the final day of the season. Saturday’s Premier League results also meant more good news for the Reds, who have mathematically secured a top-five finish and with it a place in next season’s Champions League.

Performances by English teams in Europe this season mean that the Premier League will get five spots in the Champions League next season. The draw for the Champions League league phase will be made at the end of August.