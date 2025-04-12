When Liverpool can win Premier League title after Arsenal slip up against Brentford

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title | Getty Images

Liverpool are eyeing their second Premier League title in five years

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon aiming to take one step closer to their second top-flight title in five years. Arne Slot arrived last summer to fill the void left by Jurgen Klopp but has continued where the German left off at Anfield.

The Reds are major favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of the Gunners and have lost just twice in 31 fixtures. They were beaten 3-2 by Fulham last weekend as their 26-match unbeaten streak in the end was ended at Craven Cottage. Slot’s side were helped last weekend by Everton holding Arsenal to a draw at Goodison Park as their 12-point lead was only cut by one point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal dropped two points against Brentford on Saturday night at the Emirates Stadium, handing Liverpool another major boost in their pursuit of the title.

When Liverpool can win Premier League title

Liverpool’s next three games are against West Ham, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Their only away game is against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on April 20. They will be guaranteed the title with three victories in those games and need just eight points to seal first place.

The Gunners can only hit 81 points now, with Liverpool on 73 and three wins will get them to 82. It means that the earliest date, as things stand, will be April 27 when Tottenham visit Anfield.

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 5-1 in the Carabao Cup this season and 5-0 at the London Stadium in the Premier League. They have beaten Spurs 6-3 in North London in the Premier League and lost 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. They have also defeated Ange Postecoglu’s side 4-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Virgil van Dijk has said ahead of West Ham United

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with West Ham, captain Virgil can Dijk said: “On the pitch, we have a job to do. Sunday’s game at Fulham was a disappointing one, and we are looking forward to being back on home soil as we welcome West Ham United.

“The Premier League is an unforgiving place, and if you make mistakes and fall short of the required standards then you are going to get punished. That is exactly what happened down at Craven Cottage. Credit goes to Fulham, but it was a poor day at the office for us, no doubt, and we have to take it on the chin.

“What’s important now, however, is that we take the lessons from last weekend and show the right reaction. Our second-half performance, for example, was a lot better and should perhaps have ensured that we took something from the game in the end. That’s a positive we can take, but we need to make sure we are ready from the first minute against West Ham.

“I have been saying for a long time now that there is still a big job to be done. Everyone on the outside will talk, but that’s not something we should ever be concerned by. We know exactly what is required over the coming weeks, and we know the standards and the mentality needed if we are to achieve our goals.”