Liverpool 'exploring' move for £70m potential Florian Wirtz alternative

Liverpool are eager to add new creative signings to their roster this summer.

Liverpool are wasting no time lining up new signings for the summer as they prepare for the title-defending Premier League season. As the newly-crowned champions, the Reds will be a very attractive destination once the transfer window opens, and they are using that to their advantage with the targets on their shortlist.

Jeremie Frimpong is the leading name in the headlines right now, as he is nearing a move to Anfield, according to the latest reports. Liverpool are eager to replace the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold in defence but they are also focusing on potential new attacking options too.

While links with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz are dominating the headlines, Liverpool have their eye on other targets as well. One of the names on the radar right now is Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

Liverpool ‘exploring’ £70m Eberechi Eze

Eze has been a standout player in a stunning season for the Eagles. Palace stamped a monumental occasion when they beat Manchester City to win the FA Cup, lifting their first ever major trophy.

As a result of their impressive performances, Palace have a lot of attention on them and their players ahead of the summer window. Liverpool have shown interest in the likes of Marc Guehi and Michael Olise in the past, and they are now ‘exploring’ a potential move for Eze.

That’s according to CaughtOffside, who have reported that the Reds are among a number of clubs interested in the England international. Both Manchester United and City, Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be keen on Eze, with Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur also in the picture.

Liverpool have not yet made contact over a potential move for Eze, but they are impressed by the versatile playmaker.

How much would Eberechi Eze cost?

The report claims that Eze currently has a £70 million release clause in place with his contract at Selhurst Park. Palace will need to see that figure paid in full before they agree on the 26-year-old’s exit.

Spurs may be elbowed out of the picture, as they are unlikely to be able to afford the full amount in one payment. The struggling North London side are reportedly exploring ‘alternative payment options’ to sign Eze.

The England international is an attacking midfielder by trade but he has also played at left-wing this season. Eze has contributed 13 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Palace this season, including his winning goal against Man City in the FA Cup final.

His goal against the seven-time champions was his third goal in consecutive games in the competition, having scored against Aston Villa and Fulham prior to the final.

Liverpool’s interest in Eze makes for an interesting update on the Wirtz front. The Reds do not need to sign both players and Eze would cost significantly less than the Bayer Leverkusen star, who has a reported asking price of €150 million (£126m). Eze could be a potential alternative to Wirtz, if his asking price proves to be too high while the Reds focus on bolstering other areas within the team as well.

