Liverpool and Bayern Munich are vying to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

It appears it is a two-horse race between a pair of Europe’s giants.

The champions of the Premier League and the dominant force of Germany are vying for one of the most exciting prospects around. Liverpool will be hoping to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Florian Wirtz, with Manchester City pulling out of the battle.

The attacking midfielder has been on a steep upward trajectory for several years. Aged just 22, he already has almost 200 senior appearances to his name as well as 29 caps for Germany and has been compared to the likes of Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham.

It has long been expected that Wirtz would join Bayern Munich this summer. But Liverpool have registered an interest and given the former Cologne playmaker something to think about. Wirtz is reportedly still pondering his decision. Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly holding out for a fee of £126 million, which would be a club record for the Reds and Bayern.

Leverkusen do hold some of the bargaining chips, though. The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions are already set to lose Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool, with his release clause of around £30 million met to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, centre-back Jonathan Tah is leaving at the end of his contract to join Bayern on a free transfer - and head coach Xabi Alonso has said his goodbyes before taking up the Real Madrid hot seat.

Therefore, Die Werkself may not want to see another key cog of their golden period depart. Wirtz is under contract at the Bay Arena until 2027. There have also been suggestions that Wirtz could stay in the Rhineland for another year.

But it appears that Leverkusen are planning for life without Wirtz. Earlier this month, Die Werkself agreed to sign Ibrahima Maza for €12 million from Hertha Berlin. Maza, 19, recorded seven goals and five assists for Hertha this season. In addition, German newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger suggests that Leverkusen will ‘try to spread the burden of its loss across several shoulders’ if Wirtz is sold.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Wirtz’s situation: “Bayern remain there. Bayern, internally, remain confident and maintain their feeling that his players, at the end, will join them. Bayern remain very optimistic but Liverpool are doing their job. They met with the parents of the player, they presented the project, are prepared to pay a very important transfer fee and presented a very ambitious plan for the future.

“Liverpool wanted to position themselves, they're doing their best and if the player decides to go to England then Liverpool are there.If he goes to Bayern then Liverpool will have no regrets because they are doing their very best. Everything is in the hands of the players and he has made no decision.

“I am also told Manchester City wanted Florian Wirtz to be faster, they don't want to wait too long but Liverpool are willing to wait. Let's see what that does in terms of timing but the Florian Wirtz saga remains open.”