Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to take another step towards being crowned Premier League champions when they welcome Southampton to Anfield (3pm GMT kick-off).

The Reds are unsurprisingly heavy favourites to win the encounter. They top the table by 13 points and face a Saints outfit rooted to the bottom with just nine points and are doomed for relegation.

Still, Arne Slot has insisted Liverpool can have no complacency. But given the Reds’ upcoming fixtures, they will be relieved to be playing struggling Southampton. After a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League last 16 first leg, a smash-and-grab victory, the return clash takes place on Tuesday. Then Liverpool turn towards the Carabao Cup final where they face Newcastle United at Wembley.

As a result, Slot could make changes against the Saints. Cody Gakpo is a fitness doubt, while Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez (both hamstring) and Tyler Morton (shoulder) are all sidelined. With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper and Defence

GK - Alisson Becker

It would be a shock if the Brazil international is half as busy as he was against PSG. He will be hoping for an easier afternoon.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The vice-captain's defending got plenty of plaudits against PSG but he will be expected to create plenty when on the ball.

CB - Jarell Quansah

The 22-year-old has made only two Premier League starts this season but it makes sense to rest Ibrahima Konate and bring Quansah in.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Slot will still want his leader to marshall the defence and ensure that Liverpool have no hiccups during the encounter despite being a heavy favourite.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The Greece international featured for 90 minutes in the 2-0 win over Newcastle last week and it is likely that he will be rotated for Andy Robertson to be handed a breather.

Midfield

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international has not made a league start all season. But it could be wise for Ryan Gravenberch to be given some respite and Endo has shown in recent substitute appearances that he never lets anyone down.

CM - Curtis Jones

The academy product came off the bench to make an impact against PSG and his importance to the team should not be underestimated.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Was the hero off the bench when he scored the late winner against PSG and could now make a first league start this campaign.

Forwards

RW - Mo Salah

There is no chance that the Reds' talisman will want to miss this game as he could become the club's outright third top-goalscorer. Salah will be hoping to fill his boots.

ST - Darwin Nunez

The Uruguay international has had limited chances to lead the line for Liverpool this season. But after showing fine hold-up play and vision to assist Elliott's winner at PSG, Nunez could come in to spearhead the attack.

LW - Federico Chiesa

It has been a frustrating opening season at Anfield for the Italy international and he has been sixth choice in the attacking pecking order. But Chiesa will want a chance to impress and given he's not featured from the outset in a Premier League game, it seems like the right opportunity.

Kelleher, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, McConnnell, Jota, Diaz.