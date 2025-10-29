Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Liverpool’s attention turns to the Carabao Cup when they face Crystal Palace in the fourth round at Anfield (19.45 GMT).

The Reds get the chance to put their woes in the Premier League to one side. The 3-2 loss to Brentford last weekend was the fourth successive defeat for the reigning champions and their chances of defending the title look slim.

Arne Slot will know that the pressure is on to turn around Liverpool’s fortunes. It’s why the Palace game is such a conundrum for the Reds boss.

Slot usually makes changes to his line-up for the competition but he may want to get Liverpool back to winning ways. There are also injury issues to contend with as Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are all ruled out while there are doubts over Alexander Isak, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

In addition, Liverpool have three huge fixtures against Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City approaching.

With everything in mind, here’s how the Reds could line up against Palace.

Liverpool team predicted vs Palace.

GK - Freddie Woodman

With Alisson still absent with a hamstring issue, Liverpool may not risk Giorgi Mamardashvili picking up a potential injury. Therefore, it could be a debut for Woodman after his arrival from Preston in the summer.

RB - Calvin Ramsay

The one-cap Scotland international is very much a forgotten man. Signed for £4.2 million in the summer of 2022, Ramsay has had a difficult few years. He made two appearances in his first spell before suffering a serious injury and then had underwhelming loan spells at Preston, Bolton, Wigan and Kilmarnock. But right-back is an area that Liverpool are struggling and Conor Bradley may require a rest so Ramsey could be given an opportunity.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player has had limited chances and the form of Ibrahima Konate means that Gomez has a chance to thrust his way into Slot’s plans with a good performance.

CB - Rhys Williams

The academy product was well thought of a few years ago as he memorably came to Liverpool’s rescue in the 2021-22 season to help achieve Champions League qualification. Williams has had his struggles since, though, and spent last season on loan at Morecambe in League Two. The former England youth international did not play for the under-21s in a 4-1 win over Everton last weekend so he could well be involved. It would be his first senior Liverpool appearance since May 2021.

LB - Andy Robertson

Kopites have been clamouring for the Reds vice-captain to return to his berth as first choice, with Milos Kerkez enduring a tough start since his £40 million arrival. It’s a chance to show why.

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international has been down the pecking order once again this season but always gives 100 per cent when he plays.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Endured a lacklustre start to the campaign and just can’t seem to build any momentum. Liverpool will be hoping that Mac Allister can play himself into form.

RW - Kieran Morrison

The 18-year-old recorded five goals and seven assists for the under-21s last season, while he was involved in all five goals of the under-19s’ 5-4 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last week. Morrison would be deserving of a chance after being on the bench at Brentford.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100m summer signing has had a challenging opening to his Liverpool career. In truth, Wirtz could be rested against Villa, so he may continue as he searches to find the form he displayed at Bayer Leverkusen.

LW - Rio Ngumoha

The exciting 17-year-old has had few chances lately, having scored a dramatic winner at Newcastle in August. But Ngumoha is likely to get an opportunity and will want to show Slot he deserves more minutes in the league.

ST - Federico Chiesa

The fans' favourite has notched two goals and three assists so far this term, but has continued to be overlooked for a starting spot in the Premier League and will want to underline why so many supporters feel he should be playing more.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Ekitike, Gakpo, Salah.