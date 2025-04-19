Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool team predicted to face Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Liverpool have the chance to seal the Premier League title when they travel to Leicester City on Sunday (4.30pm BST).

A victory for the Reds, and a defeat for Arsenal at Ipswich Town earlier in the afternoon, will see Arne Slot’s men claim the silverware. But the Liverpool head coach has insisted that he’s not focusing on the potential of winning the championship - and three points is the focus.

The Reds have not been as free-flowing in recent weeks as they were during the first half of the season, but they still have a 13-point lead ahead of Arsenal having earned a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Leicester, meanwhile, are hoping they can try to pull off an upset as they are braced for relegation. The Foxes are 17 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil No.1 underlined why slot believes he is the best in the world against West Ham. However, Alisson might have somewhat of a quieter afternoon.

RB - Conor Bradley

The Northern Ireland international displayed his quality against West Ham with his forays from the back causing issues.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The former RB Leipzig man has started 25 league games this season, which is a good feat for him considering his previous injury issues.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Set for his first appearance after penning a new two-year contract. Passing out from the back could be key.

LB - Andy Robertson

Came in for scrutiny again against West Ham as he was involved with van Dijk for a mix-up that led to an own goal. Has the character to bounce back, though.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Started every Premier League fixture so far and there seems no reason why he will come out of the team. Makes Liverpool tick.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Arguably been Liverpool’s most underrated player this term. Qualities in and out of possession are magnificent.

CM - Curtis Jones

The midfielder did well in the first half against Leicester in his favoured No.10 role and he would be deserving of keeping his spot.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool's talisman is on 27 league goals this season and he will be targeting 30. Salah will feel he's capable of getting on the scoresheet.

ST - Luis Diaz

Fired two goals in as many games and has 11 league goals this season. Diaz is much better operating on the left flank but Liverpool have struggles in the centre-forward role, with Diogo Jota out of form and Nunez not in favour for much of the campaign.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands international hasn't quite been himself since recovering from an ankle injury but this could be the game for Gakpo go rediscover his touch.

Subs

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Jota, Nunez.