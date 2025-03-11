Liverpool team predicted to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to reach the Champions League quarter-finals when they face Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield. (8pm GMT).

The Reds take a 1-0 aggregate lead into the last-16 second-leg tie. Arne Slot’s men snatched a smash-and-grab win in the French capital last week, with Harvey Elliott bagging an 87th-minute winner. Liverpool had to soak up plenty of pressure during the game, conceding 27 shots and Alisson Becker producing nine saves.

Liverpool are in for another stern test - but Slot believes home advantage will be key. He expects the Reds to have more possession against PSG but is wary of the threat the visitors will pose going forward.

Certainly, Liverpool cannot afford another lacklustre first-half performance like in their 3-1 win over Southampton last weekend. The Reds trailed at half-time, with Slot having stern words at the interval before his troops improved markedly to edge closer to being crowned Premier League champions.

Slot has several decisions to weigh up when it comes to his starting line-up. Cody Gakpo is again fit, but is likely to only make the bench after missing the past two games with an ankle problem.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

Goalkeeper and Defence

GK - Alisson Becker

If Liverpool go on to win the Champions League then they will forever be indebted to the Brazil No.1. However, the Reds know that they cannot rely on Alisson producing another career-best performance and he needs to be quieter than he was in Paris.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool vice-captain has faced scrutiny over his defensive duties but he did well in the first leg and a similar performance will be needed to repel PSG's potent attack.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Born and raised in Paris, the France international would no doubt relish knocking PSG out. He knows he will be in for a busy evening.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper will need to be at his very best in terms of his performance and leadership that he displays for the rest of his team-mates.

LB - Andy Robertson

Turning 31 today, Robertson will be hoping it is a birthday to remember. The Scot showed all of his qualities when coming off the bench against Southampton, with his thrust down the flank crucial.

Midfield

CM - Wataru Endo

The Japan international's influence in recent weeks has been important, having largely come off the bench to help see out wins. However, with Liverpool protecting a lead, Slot could want a destroyer in the engine room to thwart PSG attacks. It would be a wildcard decision.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

He has no doubt been one of Liverpool's top performers this season, but there are some who feel Gravenberch is starting to look fatigued given the number of minutes he has played. He has a chance to prove to everyone that he's not tired.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Another who was brought on at half-time against Southampton and displayed all of his nous. Mac Allister is someone who has the utmost trust of Slot.

Attack

RW - Mo Salah

While Liverpool's talisman has been magnificent for most of the season, he was lacklustre against PSG last week. Having netted only three Champions League goals this term, Salah will want to prove to everyone that he is among the creme de la creme in Europe.

ST - Dominik Szoboszlai

It was no surprise the former RB Leipzig man was substituted at half-time against Southampton as he was jaded. That was a surprise given the energy levels and stamina that Szoboszlai possesses. Slot may look to thicken up his engine room and play the Hungary international as a false nine to help out in midfield when out of possession. It would be another wildcard call.

LW - Luis Diaz

The Colombian came alive in the second half against Southampton and that is the sort of display that is needed from the outset. It would answer any doubts that Diaz is just short of being able to perform at the very top level.

Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Chiesa.