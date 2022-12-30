Where Liverpool sit in Premier League attendance table gallery compared to Man Utd, Arsenal and Newcastle
Where Liverpool stand in this season’s Premier League attendance table
Liverpool are set to round off a turbulent 2022 with a home clash against Leicester City this evening. A win for the Reds could move them within a point of Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp’s side started the year spectacularly as they looked to compete for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. The club went onto win the latter two but have struggled to pick up similar form this season, losing four of their opening 15 matches in the top flight. Liverpool fans have usually been able to flock to Anfield and have complete confidence in the team to earn themselves the three points, however the Reds have failed to win on home soil on three occasions this season - including a shock defeat to Leeds United.
Despite a difficult start to the campaign, Liverpool’s support has still been some of the best in England and tens of thousands have continued to pack out the Merseyside stadium week in week out. As the year draws to a close, we take a look at how Liverpool’s attendance this season compares to their Premier League rivals - plus some brilliant fan photos.