Jurgen Klopp’s side started the year spectacularly as they looked to compete for the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup. The club went onto win the latter two but have struggled to pick up similar form this season, losing four of their opening 15 matches in the top flight. Liverpool fans have usually been able to flock to Anfield and have complete confidence in the team to earn themselves the three points, however the Reds have failed to win on home soil on three occasions this season - including a shock defeat to Leeds United.