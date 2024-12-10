How would the Premier League table look withouth the influence of VAR this season?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tensions rose ever so slightly among some Liverpool fans over the weekend when the news of the postponed Merseyside Derby hit the headlines. Due to the impact of Storm Darragh, the Reds’ clash with Everton at Goodison Park was called off, giving both Arsenal and Chelsea a huge opportunity to close the gap on the Premier League leaders to just four points.

While Chelsea did exactly that following their thrilling 4-3 winner over Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal weren’t as successful in their attempt. The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham and denied a late winner after Bukayo Saka’s goal was ruled offside. VAR stepped in to chalk the goal off, moving Arsenal down to third in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As clubs see out their final games of 2024, there’s still time for the table to dramatically change. As things stand, Liverpool keep their lead at the top of the table with a game in-hand, but how would the standings look without the influence of VAR this season?

20th: Southampton – 6 points (+1)

Southampton’s thrilling 3-2 clash against Leicester City saw the Saints squander a two-goal lead. One of Leicester’s three goals came courtesy of a penalty after VAR deemed Ryan Fraser had pulled Jamie Vardy back.

19th: Ipswich Town – 7 points (-2)

Premier League new boys Ipswich Town would have settled for just one point rather than three against Tottenham Hotspur if Dominic Solanke’s goal hadn’t been ruled out.

18th: Wolves – 10 points (+1)

The struggling Wolves were well on their way to a crucial point against Manchester City before VAR overturned the on-field decision that John Stones’ 95th-minute equaliser was offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

17th: Leicester City – 11 points (-3)

Currently in 16th place on 14 points, newly promoted Leicester would down three points and one place without VAR’s influence this season.

16th: West Ham – 13 points (-2)

A late penalty was awarded to the Hammers in their October clash against Manchester United. The goal, converted by Jarrod Bowen, earned them a 2-1 win and an extra two points.

15th: Everton – 14 points

No changes in points for the Toffees.

14th: Crystal Palace – 15 points (+2)

An extra two points and up three places for Crystal Palace if VAR hadn’t intervened this season.

13th: Newcastle United – 18 points (-2)

Newcastle earned a draw against both Bournemouth and Everton after VAR ruled out goals for the opposition sides, denying them both wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12th: Manchester United – 20 points (+1)

Joshua Zirkzee was denied a goal against Brighton due to an offside decision, denying Manchester United at least a point with a draw.

11th: Tottenham Hotspur – 21 points (+1)

If Solanke’s goal had stood, Spurs would have come away with a draw against Ipswich Town.

10th: Fulham – 22 points (-1)

Fulham would have been denied their draw against Arsenal had Saka’s goal not been ruled out.

9th: Brentford – 23 points

No changes in points for Brentford.

8th: Brighton – 24 points

No changes in points for Brighton.

7th: Nottingham Forest – 25 points

No changes in points for Nottingham Forest.

6th: Aston Villa – 25 points

Aston Villa were unable to make a VAR penalty call count against Crystal Palace as Youri Tielemans failed to convert from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5th: AFC Bournemouth – 26 points (+2)

Bournemouth are enjoying being in eighth place at the moment but they could be further up the table without some VAR calls.

4th: Manchester City – 25 points (-2)

Stones’ winner against Wolves would not have stood without VAR, meaning the reigning champions would be even worse off.

3rd: Chelsea – 30 points (-1)

Chelsea were awarded a point from their 1-1 draw against Arsenal after VAR ruled Kai Havertz offside for another Gunners goal.

2nd: Arsenal – 33 points (+4)

Arsenal would have benefitted the most in this table with an extra four points had goals for Saka and Havertz not been overturned.

Liverpool would remain at the top of the table but only by the slimmest of margins with two points fewer.