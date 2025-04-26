Spurs travel to Liverpool in a crucial Premier League fixture. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are in pole position to wrap up the league title race with four games to spare

Liverpool are just one point away from being crowned champions of English football for just the second time in the Premier League era and could kickstart the celebrations this Sunday when they play host to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are 12 points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand and after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late derby day equaliser against them, Mikel Arteta’s side can now only achieve a maximum tally of 79 points if they achieve victory in all of their last four games.

Runaway leaders Liverpool have already achieved that feat this season and would be crowned champions with four games to spare if they can get to the insurmountable 80 point mark this weekend.

It would mark the earliest title triumph since Liverpool last won the league in 2019/20 when they did it with seven games to spare under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds know they will need to be at their all-conquering best if they are to get the job done at Anfield against a struggling Spurs side, who could even make matters easier with their team selection at the weekend.

Ange Postecoglou could make matters easy for Liverpool

Tottenham have won just two of their last 24 Premier League games against Liverpool, with both victories coming at home. They lost 6-3 to Liverpool in the Premier League in December but did claim an unlikely 1-0 home win in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final before being hammered 4-0 at Anfield in the reverse fixture.

Tottenham also claimed a 2-1 home victory last season in the early months of Ange Postecoglou’s time in the dugout but lost 4-2 when they travelled to Anfield in Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate home game in the dugout.

Ange Postecoglou’s team are 16th in the league with a record of 18 defeats and are on track to lose 20 which would be their most in a single season. Their only hope of qualifying for Europe is through the Europa League as they play host to Bodom/Glimt on Thursday in the first of two significant games in the future of Postecoglou’s tenure in the dugout.

Victory in that competition would represent a huge financial incentive for the club to play in the Champions League, giving Spurs a better outlook when it comes to buying players, financial fair play, keeping some of the prize assets they have, keeping Postecoglou in a job, and ending a trophy drought which stretches back to 2008 when they won the League Cup under Juande Ramos. With the semi-final in mind and their Premier League position already disastrous, Postecoglou could look to field a weakened team on Sunday to rest key players and protect against injury.

Quite how far Postecoglou goes with his rotation remains to be seen but the likes of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, Micky van de Ven and Heung Min-Son among others could all be rotated to make way for other squad players. Son may miss out anyway with injury while the likes of Van de Ven and Cristian Romero only played 45 minutes against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

When did Spurs last win at Anfield?

Spurs fans haven’t experienced an away win at Anfield since May 2011 when Harry Redknapp’s side earned a 2-0 win over Kenny Dalglish’s team. On that occasion Liverpool finished sixth despite a much-improved second half of the season following Roy Hodgson’s exit and the Lillywhites finished fifth after pushing Arsenal all the way for Champions League football.

The now retired Rafael van de Vaart along with future Real Madrid icon Luka Modric were the goalscorers on that afternoon, with only the Croatian, Jonjo Shelvey, Luis Suarez, Andy Carroll and John Bosock still playing professional football in some capacity.

And it appears increasingly unlikely that this pattern will change this weekend, with the capital club now solely focused on their Europa League adventure, with Liverpool giving everything to record another vintage home performance at Anfield.