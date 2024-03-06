Liverpool £43m 'target' is being 'eyed' by Chelsea for a summer move
Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams this summer who Liverpool have tracked in the past.
Williams, 21, has been a revelation in La Liga this season, performing incredibly strongly next to his brother Iñaki Williams as Bilbao currently sit in fifth place and awaiting the Copa del Rey final against Mallorca after defeating Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Previously, Liverpool were interested in the flying winger alongside Barcelona and Aston Villa and part of the interest was down to the fact his deal was set to expire at the end of the season. However, he signed a new deal in December and he is tied down until 2027.
The latest reports suggest there is still a valid £43m release clause that the London club want to trigger. According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Chelsea are looking into a summer move but his wages could be an issue as he would end up being one of Chelsea's highest earners if he signed. Playing off either wing, he could replace one of Raheem Sterling or Mykhalio Mudryk as he typically starts off the left but there's no reports that Chelsea are actively looking to sell either winger at this time.
LiverpoolWorld verdict
With six goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, Williams has proven to be one of La Liga's hottest youngsters. He also has two goals in 11 caps for Spain and he has been key in their run to the cup final after producing seven goal contributions in five games. If they win in the final, they will end the club's 40-year wait for the Spanish club having last won it in the 1983/84 season.
In terms of Liverpool, their wide players consist of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, as well as 18-year-old Ben Doak but Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez can also feature off the left wing. Outside of that, it is one position in which they aren't stacked with. His numbers are impressive for Europe's top leagues, as he ranks highly for take-ons, progressive carries and progressive passes received which shows he is an all-action direct attacker.