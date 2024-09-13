Liverpool's Anfield stadium. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool had been linked with a number of players over the summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a lot of signs pointing to a very busy transfer window for Liverpool, it’s been an overall quiet year at Anfield. After the departure of free agents and loan signings, the Reds signed off on just two senior sales and two new signings.

They weren’t without their transfer rumours, though. After Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving the club, speculation started to swirl around who would follow him out the door and what kind of players Liverpool would be bringing in to bolster their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, the majority of the squad is still in tact but some of Liverpool’s biggest transfer links ended up at frustrating dead ends. Missing out on Martín Zubimendi was the biggest one but the Reds were also pipped to some high profile targets by rival clubs.

Manchester United beat Liverpool in the race for Leny Yoro early in the window and the two sides were later in competition for Matthijs de Ligt’s signature as well. Erik ten Hag’s side eventually signed the Dutchman as well, bringing him in from Bayern Munich for £42.7 million.

While some viewed this as another opportunity missed for Liverpool, Football Insider has shed some light on why a move to Merseyside did not materialise. According to their recent update, Liverpool ‘pulled the plug’ on their interest in De Ligt as he has a ‘strained relationship’ with Virgil van Dijk.

‘Animosity’ between the two Dutch defenders came to light and stemmed from Euro 2024. Van Dijk reportedly ‘influenced the decision’ of Ronald Koeman to leave De Ligt on the bench, as his preferred centre-back partner was Inter’s Stefan de Vrij instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Ligt did not make a single appearance during the Euros, as the Netherlands reached the semi-finals before bowing out against England. He did play in both recent Nations League fixtures though, but he was hauled off at half-time against Germany after his error led to a goal.

Van Dijk was asked about De Ligt’s mistake against the Germans following their 2-2 draw. The captain issued some advice and a gentle warning to his teammate, stating: “This is football. You have to learn from this. It was one moment but at the highest level you will get punished for it.”

Since joining Man United, De Ligt has featured in all three Premier League fixtures so far but only made his first start against Liverpool. The Reds dealt United a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford ahead of the international break.