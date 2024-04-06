Liverpool are stepping up their conversations with potential managerial targets as they prepare for a new chapter at Anfield without Jurgen Klopp. The iconic boss announced back in January that he will be leaving his role at the end of the season, calling time on his nine-year tenure.

Since the bombshell news, the Reds have been linked with a number of candidates and up until recently, Xabi Alonso was the leading name on the shortlist. The former Liverpool midfielder has attracted a lot of attention this season as Bayer Leverkusen power their way towards their first Bundesliga title.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even league rivals Bayern Munich have been enquiring about the Spaniard replacing Thomas Tuchel, who will leave the club at the end of the term.

However, Alonso has confirmed that he is happy at Leverkusen and he will be staying with the Black and Reds for next season at least. The link between him and Liverpool could open up again in the future but for now, an Anfield homecoming is off the table.

Now, the Reds have shifted their focus to Sporting CP manager Rúben Amorim. The Merseyside outfit aren’t alone in showing interest in the 39-year-old but they are reportedly ramping up their efforts to strike a deal with him.

That’s according to Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepúlveda, who has reported that Liverpool are ‘pushing to close the deal’ with Amorim ‘before the end of the season’. Sepúlveda also claims that the Sporting boss has admitted that he ‘can’t guarantee’ that he will stay at the Primeira Liga club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This update comes following a report that Amorim is aware of Liverpool’s interest in him but he had initially said he is in no rush to make a decision on his future, as he feels he has ‘plenty of time’ in his career to consider a big European move. However, those close to him believe Amorim would be ‘unlikely to resist’ an offer from the Reds if they were to formally approach him.